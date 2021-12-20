Success of Swachh Bharat Mission 2 lies in sustaining gains of first phase

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 1, 2021, launched the Swachh Bharat Mission 2, a sequel to India’s flagship programme aimed at making the rural areas of the country open defecation-free. The second phase of the Swachh Bharat Mission has the objective to make urban areas garbage-free and to increase the processing of daily waste from 70% to 100%.

The Swachh Bharat Mission 2 will focus on source segregation of solid waste, utilising three 3Rs— Reduce, Reuse, Recycle—along with remediation of legacy dumpsites and scientific processing of all types of municipal solid waste. Managing wastewater in cities with less than one lakh population is another major focus area under Swachh Bharat Mission 2. The government has allocated Rs 1.41 lakh crore for this ambitious plan.

Under Swachh Bharat Mission-1 around 11 crore toilets were built

in about 6 lakh villages of the country covering over 60 crore population between October 2014 and October 2019.

The success of the second phase of Swachh Bharat Mission depends on providing sufficient water and connections for sanitation systems to work in both rural and urban areas. The progress made under the first phase of Swachh Bharat Mission can be accelerated through proper collection, treatment, disposal and recycling of fecal waste accumulated in septic tanks and pits in community toilets.

As the government’s focus shifts from open defecation-free rural

areas to cleaner cities under Swachh Bharat Mission 2, there are manifold challenges to sustain the progress made on access to safe sanitation under its previous version.

Swachh Bharat Mission 2 needs to focus on toilet usage in rural areas and wastemanagement in urban areas to emulate the success of the scheme’s first phase. The government needs to sustain the gains by working on waste management and reinforcement of behavioural changes regarding toilet usage.

Toilets constructed in rural households are mostly left unused due to cultural biases, lack of water supply, lack of proper maintenance and even poor construction quality. For the urban areas under the Swachh Bharat Mission 2, the government hasintroduced ODF+ and ODF++ protocols. An urban area, city, ward or circle should be open defecation free and the community toilets should be well maintained and fully functional as per ODF+ protocol. The ODF++ status mandates that a city should have facilities for safe treatment and management of fecal sludge and sewage along with efficient maintenance of toilet facilities.

Many areas fail to maintain the ODF status once achieved due to various reasons. Rural households struggle to maintain toilets in flood and drought-prone areas.

Scarcity in water supply, cleaning of toilets, and maintenance of sewerage are major reasons for people abandoning these facilities.

Also, toilet usage is a behavioural issue, and the campaign to urge people to use toilets should continue even after an area has been declared open defecation free.

In urban areas, the major challenges are poor maintenance of public toilets and lack of water supply among other reasons.

