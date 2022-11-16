Sustainable Sanitation Goals: The Journey So Far And The Way Forward

The government launched the world’s largest sanitation drive, Swachh Bharat Mission (Grameen) in 2014 to make rural India open defecation free. When the mission launched, not many knew how to ensure sanitation in a country like India, which processed only 20 percent of its daily waste until then. After successfully building nearly 11 crore household toilets in rural areas, the focus then shifted to garbage free cities in the second phase - Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) in 2021. The country is now processing 70 percent of its daily waste. This would not have been possible without people’s participation, especially the grassroots sanitation workers.

The Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) is now moving ahead with a special focus on sustaining the gains made so far. The first phase focused on making India open-defecation free and providing access to safe sanitation. The focus has now shifted to sustaining the success achieved under SBM-I, and mass media campaigns have been launched to educate the public about safe sanitation practices.

With the slogan “creating wealth from waste", the government aims to take solid waste processing to 100 percent under SBM-II. A 10-year rural sanitation strategy has been formulated for management of organic waste, plastic waste, greywater and black water.

Toilets built under SBM-I are now using the twin-pit technology, which turns human waste into solid, odourless and pathogen-free manure in a couple of years. This will improve soil fertility and potentially benefit farmers. There are also plans to connect cities and towns with networked sewerage systems for proper disposal of solid waste. There will also be an emphasis on using treated and recycled water whenever possible.

Marginalised sections of society and vulnerable groups often do not have equal access to clean water and sanitation due to lack of proper incentives. To address this challenge, the government is providing financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per toilet to promote toilet construction and its usage. It is also identifying cost-effective technology solutions to achieve sustainable sanitation goals.

According to government data, nearly 40 percent of the total population is now using toilets, resulting in a significant reduction in water and sanitation related diseases. Many villages have even seen a reduction in the number of deaths due to diseases like diarrhoea, malaria, etc. According to the government, the Swachh Bharat Mission resulted in annual savings of more than Rs 50,000 per household in rural India.

The government’s flagship water and sanitation programmes like Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) and Jal Jeevan Mission, among others, focus on key areas for sustainable sanitation. It has also issued an advisory on sewage management and sustainable behavioural change practices.

Going forward, ensuring sustainability of toilet access and practice of using safe sanitation facilities will define the future outcomes. Lack of access to water may jeopardize safe sanitation outcomes; hence proper collection, disposal, and treatment of faecal waste is required. Bringing all stakeholders together and increasing participation at all levels, both in the private and public sectors, would define the future success of achieving sustainable sanitation goals.

