Swachhata warriors lead clean India mission despite all odds

Around 700 sanitation workers of the Greater Chennai Corporation were sacked, without any notice period, on January 12, 2021. The GMC’s decision came months

after the Corporation handed over the solid waste-management in 11 of its 15 zones to private players. The sacked workers, including many who were working for over a decade, were contractual labourers.

The Greater Chennai Corporation engages around 19,000 sanitation workers for collection and processing of around 5400 metric tonne garbage daily.

This is not a lone case; the sanitation workers in various cities across the country are forced to hold protests for not getting paid on time. In September, the sanitation workers of all Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) of Bihar held a protest for over a week in Patna for fulfillment of their 12-point demand including regularisation of jobs and hike in monthly remuneration. In February this year, the salaries of the protesting sanitation workers by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi were released only after the intervention of the Delhi High Court.

The sanitation workers, despite being at the forefront of keeping the cities clean, always struggle with two major concerns— job security and health hazards.

The conservancy workers face health risks due to lack of security gears. The workers often allege inadequate supply or no supply of basic protective gear like gloves, footwear, caps and masks needed for handling garbage and toxic waste.

On most days, the workers need to manually transfer trash from the baskets to the tricycle including sanitary napkins, glasses, broken bottles, soiled diapers, sharp objects and rotten food. The sanitation workers are prone to injury almost every day as they are often given flimsy slippers to wear instead of closed shoes.

The absence of benefits under social security schemes and health insurance make the situation worse for these sanitation workers. The long working hours, increased workload and lack of job security also make the situation worse specifically for the contractual workers. Most of such workers work for almost 6-8 hours daily for a paltry sum of around Rs 250-400 per day.

The sanitation workers also manage water supply, drainage cleaning and sewerage services under the urban local bodies across the country apart from the garbage collection and process. They are also responsible for managing the wastewater treatment facilities. However, they often bear the brunt of lack of water supply for cleaning purposes at community toilets. They are forced to manually scavenge the community sanitation facilities due to poor maintenance and lack of regular water supply.

The sanitation workers even being behind the functioning of the city’s water supplies and sewage systems live in hazardous conditions. These workers, who come from a poor background, mostly live in urban slums without access to safe drinking water, sanitation facilities and hygiene.

The Central government has taken several measures for the welfare of the sanitation workers as they are the frontline workers for the success of India’s Swachh Bharat Mission. In April this year the government launched a uniform dress code for sanitation workers across the country. The government has also integrated the sanitation workers into the formal workforce through the National Urban Livelihood Mission.

Despite the government issues, as the employment and all related affairs are handled by the ULBs, many workers face various issues across different states.

