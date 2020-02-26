Take the pledge to vote

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
mission paani
1-min read

The Blue Tide

Watch the episode to know more.

News18

February 26, 2020
The Blue Tide
Watch the episode to know more.

This episode, titled ‘The Blue Tide’ focusses on two of the biggest stalwarts in Hindi Cinema, and their dedicated alignment with the cause of water conservation: Amitabh Bachchan and Ronnie Screwvala. As great it is to see Amitabh Bachchan leading advocacy at the national level with the fervor of a young crusader, it is equally impressive to witness how Ronnie Screwvala’s Swades Foundation is bringing hope to hundreds of water-bereft hamlets in Maharashtra's Raigad District. Watch the episode to know more.

