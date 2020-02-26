This episode, titled ‘The Blue Tide’ focusses on two of the biggest stalwarts in Hindi Cinema, and their dedicated alignment with the cause of water conservation: Amitabh Bachchan and Ronnie Screwvala. As great it is to see Amitabh Bachchan leading advocacy at the national level with the fervor of a young crusader, it is equally impressive to witness how Ronnie Screwvala’s Swades Foundation is bringing hope to hundreds of water-bereft hamlets in Maharashtra's Raigad District. Watch the episode to know more.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.