Did you know, even in 2020, worldwide, women bear the biggest burden of groundwater scarcity. Forced to work miles everyday, come rain or shine, in sickness and in health, they are now having to venture further to find new water sources. Is this what we envisage for 2020 women power? On this International Women's Day, let's take a pledge, that we will advocate for women to lead water governance in our country... for they are the most invested in the cause and most affected by the water crisis