The need to address sanitation issues to achieve nutrition goals

Hygiene, safe sanitation and access to potable water play a pivotal role in mitigating malnutrition among children. While nutrition is closely linked with numerous factors, malnutrition on the other hand is connected with inadequate dietary consumption and many contributing elements like lack of sanitation and access to safe drinking water.

According to several studies, increased open defecation rates are connected with impoverished body growth, specifically in poor and developing countries. This indicates that for healthy nutrition outcomes, a hygienic environment and proper sanitation facilities are a must along with nutritious food.

Malnutrition induced illnesses can be extensive even in areas with abundant quantities of healthy food since the food is not completely absorbed by the body without access to safe drinking water and hygiene.

More than 33 lakh children are malnourished in India and over half of them are in severe category, news agency PTI reported recently quoting data received through an RTI query from the Women and Child Development Ministry. According to the Ministry, as on October 14, there were over 17.76 lakh severely acute malnourished and over 15.46 lakh moderately acute malnourished children in the country.

Maharashtra had the highest number of malnourished children at over 6.16 lakh followed by Bihar (4.75 lakh) and Gujarat (3.20 lakh), as per the data. Andhra Pradesh (2.67 lakh), Karnataka (2.49 lakh) and Uttar Pradesh (1.86 lakh) also reported high numbers of malnourished children.

India ranked at 101 among the 116 countries in the 2021 Global Hunger Index, released last month. India’s rank fell from 94 last year and it was behind its neighbours— Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh.

According to NFHS-5 (2019-20), more than half the 22 surveyed states reported every third child below five suffering from chronic malnourishment and there was no significant change in stunting among children.

The state of malnourishment in India indicates the dire need for addressing the causes which contribute to the problem apart from the supply of nutritious food to the children. The government can substantially reduce the prevalence of stunting among children by improving the sanitation and hygiene practices, specifically for the children from poorbackgrounds. Unsafe water, lack of safe sanitation facilities and hygiene are the major challenges towards achieving the nutrition goals in the country. In order to tackle child stunting the policy makers should focus on WASH (Water, Sanitation and hygiene) practices along with the nutrition programmes. Ample access to healthy food may do a little for the children who live in an unhealthy and unhygienic condition caused by inadequate sanitation facilities.

Hygiene of food items is crucial to address malnourishment in children and the environment in which food is being cooked and the use of water, utensils, food ingredients etc. also contribute to the health of the child. Lack of hygiene, access to safe water and sanitation can lead to an unhealthy living condition which would always put the children at the risk of infectious diseases.

In common notion, malnutrition may look like the lack of food but in reality hygiene, sanitation and access to safe water also contribute to the healthy living of children.

Mission Paani, a joint effort by News 18 and Harpic India, advocates for safe drinking water, hygiene and sanitation for all in India. Join the Mission Paani Movement.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.