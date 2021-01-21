The significance of the Mission Paani Waterthon

Mission Paani, an initiative by Network18 and Harpic India, has been a pathbreaking effort in mobilizing a mass movement to promote water conservation and hygiene. The initiative was able to collate disparate and isolated efforts into a cause that every Indian could join and contribute to. Thousands have been drafted into the movement, through the administering of a Jal Pratigya, which obliges them to live a life of judicious water use and hygiene. Now, with the forthcoming Mission Paani Waterthon on January 26th, we are about to witness a landmark occasion that will embed the values of better water conservation and hygiene in our national conscience.

To Celebrate The Difference Makers

A grand showcase of a social cause, that seeks to inspire a nation into action, depends much on the illustrative examples of volunteers and heroes who have made a difference. That’s why Mission Paani Waterthon is set to feature notable individual efforts to conserve water and promote hygiene, whether it’s Lt. Col. SG Dalvi, who has spearheaded a new movement to conserve rainwater, or Amla Ruia, who works to combat water shortage across India. Also in attendance would be remarkable young activists, like Licipriya Kanjugam, one of the youngest climate activists in the world, and Naina Lal Kidwai, a banking veteran who now works to alleviate India’s water crisis.

A Spectacular Presentation

While viewers will be wholly inspired by profiles of water warriors and their efforts to conserve water and hygiene, they will also be entertained by the great performances lined up for the event. Viewers will be treated to a masterclass in classical dance, with an opening performance by renowned danseuse, Mallika Sarabhai. Also taking the stage during the event will be Swarathma, a popular Indian folk rock band, whose soulful melodies will resonate with the profundity of the cause of water and hygiene, and Shaan, one of Indie pop’s original superstars. These featured performances will be accompanied by other major highlights, including a special appearance by the campaign ambassador for Mission Paani, Akshay Kumar.

Looking Ahead

While the Mission Paani Waterthon will be a grand stage to celebrate efforts for water conservations and hygiene, it will also provide the perfect platform for policymakers and thought leaders to chart out the road ahead. With tallpersonalities in attendance, like Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare, Laxman Narsimhan, CEO, Reckitt Beckinser, and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Union Jal Shakti Minister, it will be a gathering of those who have the vision and the authority to lead the change. And the Mission Paani Waterthon will be the perfect moment for them to voice their opinions and share ideas for a healthier future.

It’s highly symbolic that the Mission Paani Waterthon will take place on India’s Republic Day. Through the 8 hour event, which will be broadcast live on Network18’s TV and digital channels, we will mark a change in our national discussion on water conservation and hygiene, and help make it an inalienable part of the idea of India.

Mission Paani, an initiative by CNN News18 and Harpic India is leading a drive to save India’s precious water resources and make hygiene a way of life. You can contribute to the cause by taking a Jal Pratigya. Visit www.news18.com/mission-paani