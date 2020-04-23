The Slums: Stuck in a Limbo with Worst Conditions During Covid-19 Pandemic

Stay at home. Do not come within six feet of any person. Wear a mask. Sanitise your hands 5 to 7 times a day with soap. Take Vitamin-C tablets. Light candles. Clap in your balcony.

These are things we have all heard in the last month, and are implementing in our own homes; be it to stay safe ourselves or to show solidarity to the ones who are out there working for us. One thing that stands out is that for all of the above, you need to have four walls where no one else enters, and the resources to take care of yourself while in isolation.

The slums are the opposite of that, which is why the repercussions of this virus are disastrous for them as well.

The whole angle of ‘social distancing’ is null and void in the slums. With houses stacked up next to each other with no space between neighbours as well as narrow lanes add up to a very inhospitable environment during a pandemic that thrives on community transmission. There are so many movement restrictions in the slums that even without the virus, they will be more susceptible to a variety of diseases.

Add to that the less to no access to water points, and the plight of the slum dwellers multiplies. Sanitising and staying clean require a source of clean water. Basic water access doesn’t come easy in these areas, which increases the probability of getting infected manifolds. Even if they do get water, the quality of it is questionable, which leads to further diseases. How in these circumstances, and amid a pandemic outbreak , do we help the slum dwellers get out of it safely?

For the purpose of addressing these water issues in slum areas, a coalition of UN agencies under the banner of UN Water is working with national and local governments, as well as civil society organisations as well as grass-roots levels.