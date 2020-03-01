The Water Crisis and the Lack of Biodiversity How they are linked and how it makes matters worse

Freshwater ecosystems are under threat. And why not? They are the sole proprietors, when it comes to providing any water access to human beings. Be it for fishing, or for agriculture, or hydropower sources, all the pressure is put on the freshwater ecosystems. The rest of the water is either in glaciers, or underground; thus not really accessible firsthand. The groundwater reserves are also depleting which is a matter for another day.

As humans require more water, freshwater resources are who they turn towards. Unfortunately, these are the same resources where we find the most amount of biodiversity; which declines with increased usage.

This has a cyclic effect on the water quality as well. The more biodiversity in the freshwater ecosystems, the purer the water is, as the species and organisms present do a good job of churning the water, thus removing dirt, fecal particles, chemicals, and other pollutants. Once that decreases, the quality of water deteriorates.

Now the question is: how to maintain and improve the state of freshwater resources we have by also keeping intact the biodiversity which plays an integral part in the whole picture?

The world urgently needs to figure out and prioritize its resources, and direct them towards identifying, maintaining, and improving such freshwater ecosystems. Not only does maintaining the level of freshwater reserves take precedence, but also harboring and nurturing the biodiversity that these systems hold. The effect is symbiotic, and it needs to be treated that way.

The water crisis is looming at large and initiatives like Harpic News18 Mission Paani are trying their best to create awareness around it as well. But now, it’s a all-hands-on-the-deck kind of situation. Become aware, gain knowledge and do all you can to fight the crisis, and help save the world and the biodiversity that it holds.

