The Water Crisis: Long Terms vs Short Term Solutions

A crisis of proportions as gigantic as the water crisis the world is facing can be averted/slowed down/curbed only by plans that are huge in scale, thought of way before the red flag arises, and which have a sustainable long term plan in place.

Currently, what the world is doing is playing catch up. We are trying to rescue of what’s left and trying to ensure that no further damage is done. Once we figure out how to stop the crisis from further damaging, can we start the repair work. And in this process, a lot of plans may seem feasible at first sight but are really not.

Water Restrictions may seem like the first thought. And yes maybe they would make a sizable amount of effect. But it needs proper planning, based on availability of water in regions, as well as classifying and bifurcating water-intensive regions from the ones who are not. Cape Town faced the crisis and did the same; cut down the usage of water at 50 litres per day. While it may have helped for a period, many jobs are dependent on water: like car washes. Thousands of car wash workers lost their jobs and the economy is affected at the end of the day.

While water tankers are an immediate relief to water scarce regions, no one ever asks where that water comes from. In Chennai, this issue raised its head when private tankers brought out water to help the city people. Little did they know that in the bid to provide water to one part of the city, a whole village worth of water was taken out from the ground water reserves of a village in the outskirts of Chennai. That is both, unnatural and unfair.

But the water crisis is such, that long term plans are the only way this can work. Building desalination plants so that we can make use of the abundant ocean waters, is a great plan; but it will take time and should have been done way before. Behavioural change in people so that every household helps the fight, is something that should have been done way before. Initiatives like Harpic News18 Mission Paani have been trying to spread awareness since a long time. Log on and become aware, and know what you need to start doing, before anything you do is too late!

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.