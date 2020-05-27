This summer, make the right choices to fight the water crisis

The summer season usually comes with a set of challenges. With global warming on our heads, the heat quotient has been increasing steadily every year. And so has the severity of the water crisis. Add to that a pandemic that demands more water to maintain hygiene, and we know we are in for trouble. But we can do a little bit by ourselves, each one of us, that will eventually add up in solving these major issues, one by one. But the rime to do it is now. Nothing has been more urgent.

What we can all do, is start with our food choices.

This isn’t an agenda against meat-eaters. It is a free country and people are free to make their food choices. But you do need to be aware of what your food choices result in, when it comes to the water footprint you are leaving behind. As per science, the water footprint that goes into one ton of animal products is much larger than that of crops.

Here’s one parameter. The water footprint (liter per kilogram) of vegetables is 322 as compared to a whopping 4,325 of chicken. Too drastic a comparison? Let’s take the stick of butter lying in your fridge. Compared to a 1,644 liter per kilogram water footprint of cereals, butter incurs a 5,553 liter/kilogram water footprint. This mismatch continues to deepen as we go higher up in the animal product category.

It’s a matter of choice. Raising livestock and poultry for meat, or raising them for dairy reasons, costs much more water than you anticipate. It differs from rearing animals for consumption to rearing animals for dairy. We are not even accounting for the drinking water for these animals. Add that, and we have a dreary picture of the water footprint our food consumption habits have, and how unknowingly we are adding fuel to the fire.

At the end of the day, it is all about choices. We are not aiding or abetting any one side, but painting a realistic picture so you can make an informed decision. After all, the earth is finite, its resources are finite, and we are all in this together.

Want to know more about how you can help in fighting the water crisis? Log on to Harpic News18 Mission Paani and check for yourself.