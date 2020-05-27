This summer, step up for change.

We keep saying we are all in this together, whenever it comes to a crisis that we as humanity face together. Then essentially the responsibility o see humanity through, should also lie on each and everyone’s shoulders. Especially in times of a triple whammy; the summer, the water crisis and the pandemic, each one of us needs to hold our weight, and contribute towards the greater good. Here’s how you can do it, or maybe just begin.

Make the little sacrifices:

In day to day routine even while you’re stuck at your homes, you can do small things that may not seem to make a difference, but trust us they do. Being conscious of how much water you are spending, how long your shower time is, how much laundry load is being used to wash, how much water is going down the drain will take conscious efforts, and may also seem futile and tiring. But all those drops saved will come together to create an ocean of reservoirs. It may not seem like it, but all of your little sacrifices will make a difference.

Think beyond yourself:

You are in your homes. You have access to tap water, which is clean. You have access to water purifiers that take care of your drinking needs. You have showers that give you relief from the heat. But think about the ones who don’t have access to let alone clean water, but no water at all. If possible, think beyond yourself and along with trying to save water wherever you can, be charitable. Initiate a process or a drive, leave some water out for the needy. Be human and help each other out because the heat is going to affect the poor people more. Help them out in whichever way you can. Also, don’t forget to leave out water for the birds!

Look at the bigger picture:

We get it. It’s tough to see the larger repercussions. When you don’t see how much of a difference you are making, you get complacent and there is no motivation to be on your toes all the time, to save water. But become aware and log on to platforms like Harpic News18 Mission Paani to see how you would be helping the bigger picture, and how you can do even more.

It’s all easier said than done. But the time to just say is past, it’s high time we did something. This summer, let’s not lose hope and fight against all odds, be it climate change, global warming, the water crisis or the pandemic. Together.