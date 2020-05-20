This Summer We Face Three Enemies: Heat, Virus and Water Crisis

We are already halfway through the usual summer period. Every year, it begins from March and lasts for more than four to five months, as the rains have progressively started coming in late. This summer, however, we have far more things to worry about than just ‘feeling hot’, and it is baffling how interconnected it all is.

Global warming and climate change has made summers hotter by the year and that is a fact no one denies. But one of the facts that people still somehow overlook is how the water crisis has also aggravated in the last few years. Leaving aside the skeptics who still treat the water crisis with indifference and will continue to do so till it starts affecting them, here’s how it goes.

Climate change leads to global warming. Global warming leads to more heat. More heat leads to:

a) More consumption of water by human beings to hydrate and cleanse

b) More evaporation from surface-level water reservoirs.

This leads to us dipping into our groundwater resources which leads to faster depletion.

And if all of this wasn’t enough, we are in the middle of a pandemic that has us all isolated in our homes, and has demanded cleansing our hands/bodies/furniture multiple times a day, which has led to a substantial spike in the amount of water usage. The scary part is, we aren’t even considering the amount of energy being consumed by millions of Indians in their homes which anyway requires a lot of water to be created, in various power and energy plants.

Water has turned out to be the essence of life in many ways in the past few years, and more so in the last few months. This summer might be the toughest one we have faced yet, and this demands the utmost attention and care from each and every household. Be it energy, be it hygiene, be it climate change, or the water crisis; we need to start taking care of each and every avenue at haste.

