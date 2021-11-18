'Toilet Warrior' Mark Balla: The Man Who Exchanges Dollars for Dignity, Profit for Purpose

For ‘Toilet Warrior’ Mark Balla, a business trip to India turned his understanding of the world upside down when he realised how young girls were deprived of a necessity as basic as a toilet in school to relieve themselves which often led them to drop out.

The idea for Operation Toilets Australia (OTA) was brought to the Rotary Club of Box Hill Central by Balla who had learned that many schools in the developing world have no toilets.

He realised the terrible impact this had on the lives of the children in these schools, and most particularly on the lives of adolescent girls in the schools and he felt compelled to do something about it.

Balla tied up with Rotary Clubs in India and in March 2015, he opened 15 toilets in a school of 500 children. He and his team have also provided the necessary training to school staff and children to keep toilets usable for a long time.

Operation Toilets Australia (OTA) builds toilets and delivers hygiene education programs in schools in developing countries with the special aim of improving the educational opportunities for adolescent girls.

OTA partners with Rotary clubs and in-country not-for-profit organisations to build toilets of solid brick construction with sustainable sanitation connections. A key element of any OTA project is a hygiene education program, WASH, developed by UNICEF. Students are taught to wash their hands after visiting the toilet or before eating. Local communities are also encouraged to become involved.

The final part of any OTA project is for a school to commit to an ongoing maintenance program to ensure that their toilets are kept in good working order.

Balla has penned this experience in his book, ‘Toilet Warrior’, where he talks about his investment in the ‘toilet economy’ that exchanges dollars for dignity and profit for purpose. He will be a guest at Network18 and Reckitt’s Mission Paani event on World Toilet Day on November 19.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.