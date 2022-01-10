Training at HWTC helps sanitation worker Vishal Chandaliya get a dignified job

Manual scavenging is the only way for many people to earn a livelihood and Vishal Chandaliya is one of them. The 35-year-old sanitation worker is the only breadwinner in his family as his father had died while cleaning drains.

Explaining his struggle he says, “Both my parents had been manual scavengers. They would fall sick often due to the terrible conditions they worked in and when I was 22, my father passed away while cleaning a drain. My mother suffers severe chronic stomach problems, leaving me the sole breadwinner in my family of seven. I was illiterate, so following in my parents’ footsteps was a given.”

Despite a ban on manual scavenging in India, a large number of people mostly belonging to backward sections of the society take it up for earning a livelihood. They clean everything from community toilets, drains to septic tanks.

It was no different situation for Vishal as he did not know any other work. However, a chance meeting with a community mobiliser of Harpic World Toilet College in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra changed the life of Vishal forever.

Vishal was enrolled at the HWTC and after completing his training he got a job as a housekeeping staff at the MGM hospital in Aurangabad. He now earns a good salary with the Provident Fund and ESIC benefits.

“I now work with all safety measures in place, and have even given up tobacco, which had become part of my everyday life. I’m proud of having been able to ensure a secure future for my kids,” he says.

Harpic World Toilet College started operating from Aurangabad in August 2018 and in the first year of its operation 3200 sanitation workers were trained who are now living a dignified life with sustainable employment. A book ‘101 Stories of Inspiration’ chronicles such stories of success and transformation of lives of the sanitation workers. The compilation of inspiring journeys of sanitation workers was launched on the occasion of World Toilet Day on November 19, 2021 at the Mission Paani event.

