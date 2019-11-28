Unaccounted For Water: The Big Culprit that Hampers Good Urban Water Management

The success of any project, be it small scale or large, depends upon three things: setting an agenda/an end goal for the project, the identification of gaps that slow the success rate of the project and plugging in the gaps through optimum use of available resources to meet the end goal with efficiency. We know the end goal right now is to avert the severe water crisis we are facing as a nation. But the primary gap that needs to be filled on priority is not rainwater harvesting. Not is it creating water reservoirs or using lesser water.

While these things are really integral in the process, it will be a practice in futility if we don’t plug in (literally and metaphorically) the huge gap that lets go of water, and leaks it out. The point being talked about right now is UWF, which is Unaccounted For Water. According to a recent study by Asian Development Bank (ADB), hundreds of thousands of people in Asia and the Pacific will get clean water if only we curb the amount of UWF, plug the leaks, and don’t lose water that we already have in the system.

If only the amount of UWF or lost water is cut into half, it could create enough water which, if treated, could be supplied to more than 150 million people. All that is in the way right now are inefficiencies in the water utility reforms and leaks, which leads to us losing over 29 billion cubic meters of water every year- which is as much as is needed to fill up over 11 million Olympic-sized swimming pools!

Imagine the amount of water that we already have and is being lost. And that starts a cycle since the system then loses even more money for utilities, which takes away from providing more facilities that could create a better system.

The UFW level needs to be capped right now, and active engagement is required from the government as well as the citizens to bring it down as much as possible. Once we plug in the holes, we can successfully create more resources for saving water and providing access to the ones in need.

This needs to be looked at right from the grass-roots level. While the municipal authorities in urban areas need to up their game, we as citizens need to become more aware. We can do our bit by not adding to the UFW level. For more awareness on how you can help by applying certain systems in your own homes and communities, log on to Harpic News18 Mission Paani. The platform is doing all it can to create awareness around the water crisis we are facing. You can register and help each other out. After all, we are in this together!

