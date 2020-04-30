Using Adequate Water to Keep Yourself Safe is Inevitable. Here’s How You Can Balance it Out

Many of the measures to fight the COVID-19 include using water. Access to clean drinking water is a must in order to stay safe and have a fighting chance against the virus. But billions of Indians do not have the luxury of clean water, and are falling prey to the virus due to lack of basic water access. How then, can we as the citizens of India help curb the virus crisis by also fighting the water crisis at the same time?

We can’t get away from using water for our own safety. But we can try and balance the equation by doing certain things right. In this manner, not only do we sanitize ourselves, but also ensure that water isn’t wasted. After all, we are all working from home, which gives us the liberty to do away with certain things that can help us save water.

Washing hands for 20 seconds? Cut down your bath time to 5 minutes.

20 seconds of hand-washing per family member is a lot of water per day, even considering the tap is turned off while scrubbing the hands. What you can do is try and minimize your bath time to a maximum of 5 minutes, in order to make up for the extra water that we are using nowadays. We are all at home, we do not have important meetings to go to, and most of the people attending video calls are dressed in pyjamas and shorts over formal shirts. We are not advocating to become slobs, but you can help save a lot of water by cutting down to the bare minimum to stay hygienic, and not more.

No meetings and parties Means lesser laundry

You are not travelling in the heat anymore. You are not dressing up for occasions anymore. You don’t have a flight to catch and dress up for the airport anymore. All of these things mean there is much lesser laundry washing in our lives for now. Take advantage of this fact and wait for 4-5 days to do your laundry. Let it fill up to a full load and then press the start button, and that too on the quickest mode so as to lose less water.

Your plates don’t need a shower… a sponge bath is great!

Take some dishwashing liquid, dilute it in water, and soak the sponge to rinse the pile of dirty utensils you accumulate throughout the day. Clean all of them properly, and then rinse the soap of the sponge. Now we have a wet clean sponge, that you can again use to rinse off the soap off the dishes. Did you realize that there is no running tap in this scenario? Well, that is saving water!

