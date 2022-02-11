Vinubhai Gangadiya’s fight against caste discrimination is inspiring

Vinubhai Gangadiya worked as a daily wage labourer for almost 23 years of his life. Back in his village in Gujarat, he was at the receiving end of caste discrimination. He and his family would often be given segregated cups for tea at work. They would carry their own food for lunch while others used to be served meals.

The caste discrimination had affected Vinubhai to such an extent that he was scared to raise his voice even for his basic rights. The worst, he was not even aware that he was a victim of caste discrimination.

“For almost 23 years, I’ve worked for daily wages, back in my village, where I was at the receiving end of much casteism. At work, my family and I would be given segregated cups for our tea. For launch, we had to carry our own dishes to eat in, while others would be provided with everything they needed. Because of the way we were treated and spoken to, I was afraid to go to the Panchayat, afraid of the police, scared to raise my voice. I even considered killing myself,” says Vinubhai.

The struggle of Vinubhai Gangadiya and his fight against all odds to do something better for his family despite limited job opportunities, shows the deep rooted caste-based discrimination at the grassroots level. It has not only made life tough for individuals but it has also swallowed up job opportunities for India’s daily labourers, both in the unorganised and organised sectors.

Ironically, Vinubhai could not make sense of the how and why of the behaviour of people towards him. “I was quite ignorant about the dynamics of caste and religion, and that casteism was what was playing out in my life. I had no political knowledge, no concept of human rights, no understanding of organisation, but what I did have was a negative view of women,” he confesses.

Vinubhai heard about casteism for the first time at Navsarjan, an Ahmedabad based NGO working for the human rights and welfare of the marginalised sections.

“I got over my fear of talking to people, and today, I’m imparting training to others. I get to see different places, and I get to learn while meeting new people,” Vinubhai smiles.

Personally, Vinubhai has gone a long way, but he is pained to see his people still continue to face discrimination. “Even educated people believe in a caste-based system,” he rues. “But we will get over this. The fight is on,” adds Vinubhai.

‘101 Stories of Inspiration’, a coffee table book, carries many such inspiring stories from the grassroots like that of Vinubhai. The book was launched at the Mission Paani World Toilet Day event on November 19, 2021.

Mission Paani, a News18 and Harpic India initiative, is a campaign on access to clean water, sanitation and hygiene for all.

