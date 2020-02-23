Take the pledge to vote

Walking With Communities:How certain initiatives are stepping up to make a difference

Watch the video to know more.

February 23, 2020
Walking With Communities:How certain initiatives are stepping up to make a difference
Watch the video to know more.

 

In this episode titled Walking With Communities, the focus is on India’s crusade to achieve water sufficiency, the efforts being put in by the government to enable the same,  and certain change makers who have stepped up to fight for the cause. The limelight is being shined on two highly impactful initiatives in this zone– Paani Foundation & ITC that are changing the 'course' of water and, in the process, the lives of the people, in the some of the remotest and drought-prone areas of the country. Take a look and know more.

