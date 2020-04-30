Water is the Essence of Life and Nothing has Underlined This more than the Current Pandemic

We have all spent the last month in lockdown and read about how the virus affects people. We have seen it affect a myriad of people in different ways and we have been cautioned about the virus and provided ways to stay safe and fight the virus. And in that narrative, the most important factor or the very thin line between safety and fatal consequences has been one; access to clean water.

Washing your hands for 20 seconds each time, around 5-6 times a day, with water that isn’t polluted and is chemical-free is a privilege that ranks highest in these times.

This really puts things into perspective, doesn’t it? All those times you took a shower for 30 minutes and more just because the hot water felt so good, seems like such a travesty now. All the times you looked in the mirror and admired your looks while washing your face, as the tap water ran amuck and directly into the drains, makes you cringe now, doesn’t it? All the times you filled up a glass of water, drank halfway through it or 3 quarters and flung the rest of the water down the kitchen sink seems unthinkable now, doesn’t it?

Unfortunately, you’d be surprised how people still don’t get it. Many don’t have awareness and education of how important water conservation is, and are oblivious to the fact that it needs to be saved right now. Many know about the crisis, but are indifferent towards it since it hasn’t affected them directly. They are still washing their hands for 20 seconds, keeping the tap on. Water as an element is being mistreated on a regular basis, and that needs to stop. Initiatives like Harpic News18 Mission Paani are trying their best to create awareness around this very issue.

We need to stop taking water for granted, just how we stopped taking our freedom for granted due to this lockdown. The only difference is, we will soon be allowed our freedom and the lockdown will be lifted, allowing us to roam around and do what we used to. Water, if gone once, isn’t going to come back since we really can’t create water of our own. Let’s keep the essence of life intact, and fight the water crisis together.