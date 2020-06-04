Water, Sanitation and Hygiene: Why It Matters

Since 1990, more than 2 Billion people have gained access to improved drinking water sources and 1.8 Billion have gained access to improved sanitation. Poor hygiene, impacts negatively on the disease burden of millions of children and adults through schistosomiasis, intestinal worms, hepatitis, typhoid and other diseases. Lack of access to water, sanitation and hygiene services are also the leading causes of diarrhoea among children. This aggravates poverty and has negative repercussions on productivity and well-being. ​Diarrhoea is primarily a symptom of viral, bacterial or parasitic intestinal infection as a result of the unsafe disposal of faeces and other waste. According to studies, ​ 88% of diarrhoeal deaths are due to lack of access to safe drinking water, poor sanitation and hygiene.

Severe diarrhoea can lead to fluid loss and dehydration which is especially likely to be life threatening in children and infants, malnourished people and those with compromised immunity. ​According to reports, every year around 700,000 (2000 a day) children die from diarrhoea caused by poor water, sanitation and hygiene. Even when it doesn't kill them, it can impact on child stunting mentally and physically, affecting children for the rest of their lives.

Sanitation and Hygiene can never be achieved without water, this is an undeniable fact. Despite knowing this, we collectively waste water in our households, in our offices, industries. Not realising the importance of every drop. Water is a precious natural resource that we need to guard, save and conserve. The rate at which we are going about, soon there will be no water left, making our beautiful planet, a world without water. Taps will have no supply, water bodies will dry, there will no agricultural produce, no water to bathe, drink, clean, wash, cook. This situation may soon become a reality for of us if we don’t make drastic changes now. Re-look at your lifestyle, your wastage, consumption patterns and draw a monthly plan. Start with the basics but keep the bigger picture in mind. Water wasted today can mean a day zero for our kids. Let’s collectively make efforts to save water. Remember, every drop counts. Join the conversation by looking up at what Harpic News18 Mission Paani is doing to spread awareness around water conservation. The platform is tirelessly working for the cause for months now at a national level, and has also made its presence felt in international forums with its clear and urgent messaging, urging one and all to help save water. Do your bit today in order to have water that can last you tomorrow.