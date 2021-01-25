Water Security and Safe Sanitation in Small and Medium Towns of India

In India, out of the total population of 1.21 billion (as on 1st March 2011), about 377.1 million people live in urban areas. Of the 377.1 million people living in urban areas, there has been a net addition of 91 million people in just the one decade (2001-2011) and the percentage of urban population to the total population of the country, according the Census 2011, stands at 31.6% of the total population.

The 2011 Census also revealed that, unlike earlier decades where urban population growth was noticeable in major cities, this new urban growth is occurring outside these areas resulting in the existing small cities and towns to grow at a much faster rate than the metropolises and big cities. This resulted in an addition of 2774 towns (in one decade) to the pre-existing list of 5161 towns in India making India’s town count 7,935 (Census 2011), a number that the urban governance as well as public services delivery systems did not expect in such short period of time.

With a significant growth in demographics and workforce characteristics in most towns across the country, their demand for amenities and key services is going up at a faster rate but small and medium town settings with population less than 1,00,000 do not yet have adequate capacities and arrangements to timely realise and act upon on the growing communities’ demand for various public services- leaving many households unserved, or underserved.

While many such small and medium towns are being considered as ‘urban’ areas given their status as towns, the reality remains that these towns are inflicted with severe shortage of basic services like clean drinking water, well laid out drainage system, sewerage network, sanitation facilities, appropriate solid waste disposal, and importantly, human resources to plan and impart all these. Unless issues associated to basic necessities such as water, sanitation and hygiene, as mentioned above, are addressed, the status of small and medium towns as urban areas will not become a reality in its true sense.

So far, while the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) is focussing on providing all families in rural areas with access to functional household tap connections (FHTC), plans for enhancing access to safe and secure FHTCs in small and medium towns are not yet available in public domain. Similar is the situation with access to sanitation services via various sanitation related schemes and priorities, for these settings.

Based on a recent study conducted by WaterAid India to access WASH service delivery in small and medium towns, it was found that only 30.5% of the surveyed households in six different small and medium towns across the country were found to have access to public household level piped water supply, with varying situation between towns and 43.2% households reported to not have access to drinking water within their household premises. The study also indicated that access to basic WASH services is highly proportional on a household’s economic and/ or social background.

The same study has also showed that water quality monitoring mechanisms need major strengthening in small and medium towns and indicated that while some towns are forerunners in ensuring access to piped water supply to all households under their jurisdiction, their attention towards water quality is potentially weaker. While toilet coverage needs improvements, it was also found that the distance between toilets’ holding structures and primary water sources were less than the desired in a large proportion of cases. The water bodies in these towns require protection from contamination, in most cases, hence support systems for emptying, transportation and treatment of faecal matter from toilets needs to be strengthened in most towns, in addition to grey water treatment and prevention of other contaminations, in order to protect water bodies. Sustainability of drinking water source is another area that these settings need to prioritise.

Based on this study and other available literature, an inference is that while commendable efforts are being made to ensure that all rural habitations are provided with access to WASH services and major landscaping initiatives are being taken up in cities to improve their WASH infrastructure, over 7,000 small and medium towns across the country with significant amount of population need further attention in order to improve their water security and access to basic WASH infrastructure.

It is important for the urban WASH governance system and various actors involved in this process to attend to these otherwise less attended urban segments for India to be able to achieve the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 6 – Ensure availability and sustainable management of water and sanitation for all by 2030 and other related goals. It is important that flagship missions such as the Jal Jeevan Mission (its urban wing) prioritise providing FHTCs to all households in small and medium towns and the SBM 2.0 attends to improvement of sanitation situation in those settings where there are needs for improvements.