What is total total sanitation & why is it important for every society to follow it ?

One of the greatest achievements of human civilization has been the increasing life expectancy and better general health of people. This in large part is due to improving sanitation techniques and arrangements. However, the proliferation of the pandemic and a looming water crisis has put question marks on our understanding of hygiene and water conservation. It has forced administrators and volunteers to think up new ways in which communities can be sanitized, without expending too much water. These efforts are grouped according to the leading factors that affect total sanitation within communities.

Improving Access

Total sanitation begins by ensuring every resident has complete and unconditional access to sanitation facilities. India has made giant strides in meeting this primary requirement, with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan nearly eliminating the unsanitary practice of open-air defecation in most villages.

Educating And Inculcating Habits

Although the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan has been very successful in providing sanitation coverage to most Indian villages, a latter-day survey found that many residents who had toilets at home still preferred to not use them. This was because of poor upkeep of these toilets, in households which are not trained to maintain their sanitation facilities. These are the gaps in knowledge that must be bridged, before a community learns how to conscientiously adhere to total sanitation requirements.

Processing Waste

The final step of the sanitation process turns out to be the most crucial, in determining the overall efficacy of sanitation systems. Good waste processing systems protect a community’s water resources from contamination. In fact, good waste processing systems also help conserve water in other, more subtle ways, by reducing additional cleaning requirements. Thus, it helps create a sustainable infrastructure of hygiene that underpins the total sanitation coverage.

Total sanitation is not solely a question of personal hygiene, but involves setting up routines and structures that make every resident a part of the sanitation efforts. It empowers them to take proactive measures to maintain sanitary practices, and further augment them, as healthy living slowly becomes a way of life.

All the above steps have the usage of water as an essential requirement and hence not just access to clean water is imperative, but also using it in a judicious manner is the need of the hour.

That’s why Mission Paani, an initiative by News18 and Harpic India, has twin objectives of water conservation and public hygiene, since these are the primary bases for creating a total sanitation. This mission aims to cover the whole of India, by creating a mass movement to conserve and judiciously use water and maintain hygienic living practices

You can be part of this revolution too, and join the Mission Paani initiative, by taking a pledge to save water this Jal Pratigya Diwas. Just log onto www.news18.com/mission-paani to know more or share your picture/video on your social media handles using #MeriJalPratigya and #MissionPaani and tagging @CNNNews18.