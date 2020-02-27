Why We Need a Holistic Approach to Tackle Global Freshwater Crisis Effectively

The looming water crisis has been an eye-opener for the world and has made people, who were earlier indifferent to it, to jolt up and take notice. This shift in the public perception, the realization of how valuable this natural resource it is and how we may lose it if immediate steps are not taken, has led to a lot of experts and organizations coming together to find a solution.

Here are some steps that have been listed by the best brains in the world to help curb the water crisis:

Sustainable Desalination Plants will be Game-changer

As much as 97.5 per cent of the world’s water is salt water, which is unusable and undrinkable. Desalination plants are not a new thing, as the Middle East has been using this technique for quite some time now. But the creation and usage of such plants is very expensive, needs a lot of technical expertise, and is energy intensive. With enough capital, desalination plants that also conserve energy, or small scale ones will help stabilise the water crisis by a huge margin.

Water Harvesting is a No-brainer

The areas with unpredictable rains need water catchment systems/ Harvesting rainwater is the oldest and most reliable technique, and it needs to be optimised to its fullest potential. Countries need to come together and create rainwater harvesting systems, customise them as per the requirement of the area, and enable independent control of those resources to the ones in need.

Community-based Governance and Partnerships

The government can try all it wants, but it might be impossible to reach out to all the areas with equal measure. In this case, involving local communities, partnering with them, handing them the charge of the water resources being used by them and provide them the support they need, is something that needs to be done. Grass-root level changes will begin with such initiatives, and the communities will be far more involved since their voice is being heard.

Regulations, Policies and Initiatives

Building on the above point, there is also only so much a community can do if there aren’t enough and proper regulations and policies in place that will aid them govern their water resources better. Plans like the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, the ‘Clean Water Act’ etc. need to be implemented and followed through as well, in order to maintain a certain level of regulation and control. Initiatives like Harpic News18 Mission Paani are creating a dialogue around the water crisis, which is the hour of the need. Every individual, every community needs to be a part of something bigger than them in order to band together against the crisis. You can do this by logging on to (link) and doing your bit.

Keep Bigger Picture in Mind

The water crisis is glaring, but one also needs to keep in mind the cyclic nature of things. The approach needs to be holistic, and not only directed towards water conservation. Energy conservation, biofuels, and clean energy, etc. need to be taken care of simultaneously so that the entire ecosystem is nurtured, as everything affects everything when it comes to nature. A practical approach that affects all economical, as well as ecological targets, is a must.

