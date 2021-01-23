Will government schemes enable a change in the sanitation habits of rural areas? 

Let’s get some facts straight. The COVID-19 virus has wreaked havoc in our lives, and taken away lives & freedom for one and all. Apart from the inevitable vaccine, what is needed to counter it in the most effective way we can, is by taking care of our hygiene. Wash hands, disinfect clothes and items, keep our surroundings sanitized, etc. which seem like the most basic things to do. Now transfer the same requirements into a rural setting and these don’t seem so basic anymore.

It’s not news that rural areas suffer when it comes to access to clean water. The water crisis has been hitting them badly, and the government has woken up to it. The government is pumping around Rs.700 crores in the Swajal Scheme, that will power around 115 rural districts. The only motive behind this to help ebb the scarcity of water in the rural areas, and help them get sustained access to consumable, treated water. The hygiene and sanitation part of it is getting fixed by the fact that this scheme will be through fitted pipes.

Add to that the campaign that has received global accolades, the ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan’ is also working to clean up the nation. One of the parameters that had been dictated and fulfilled at the beginning was the building of 110 million toilets across India, especially in the rural areas where open defecation is a way of life.

In October 2020, Modi announced to a crowd in Ahmedabad city that India is now free of open defecation with 110 million toilets built in five years and 600 million people gaining access to them. While it is a monumental achievement and will definitely go a long way in abolishing open defecation and the resultant socio-economic ramifications, now it is in the hands of the people to make use of these facilities and prioritise their sanitation and hygiene. And therein lies the enigma, of whether this paradigm shift in the cultural fabric will be attained, and if people will proactively change their habits for the greater good.

