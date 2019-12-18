Will the Govt Live up to its ‘Har Ghar Jal’ Promise for Rural Households?

While government schemes are being implemented and more plans being made to resolve the severe water crisis, rural areas continue to suffer from extreme water scarcity and sanitation issues.

Thankfully, the 2019 budget saw a welcome change in the situation as the issue was taken up quite vociferously. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman made some great points regarding the issue in her maiden parliament Budget speech and introduced the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’ in order to tackle the issues that rural households are facing when it comes to accessing clean drinking water.

Sitharaman promised unrestricted water supply to all rural households by 2024. Her speech mentioned that making India water secure and providing access to pure drinking water to both urban and rural areas is the topmost priority of the government. Introducing the ‘Jal Jeevan Mission’, she proposed a new ministry that would look at how the water resources are being managed, that will streamline the process and ensure the demand and supply of water is integrated and managed in a holistic manner, with adequate and appropriate distribution to one and all. She named the initiative as ‘Har Ghar Jal’, meaning ‘Water to Each Household’.

While it is left to be seen whether the government puts their money where their mouth is, it is definitely a step in the right direction as rural areas and households have been facing the worst case scenario and facing the worst effects of the water crisis.

A reassuring fact is that along with Sitharaman, Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed a similar sentiment and said that around Rs. 3.5 trillion will be allocated for the Jal Jeevan Scheme. Here’s hoping this works and the rural households get the much needed respite from the water woes.

Also, this is not the only mission that is trying to see India through the water crisis. The Harpic News18 Mission Paani initiative is also doing all it can to create awareness. Log on to the website and make use of the tips, tricks and information on how you can contribute to this cause.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.