World Water Day is Here. Here’s How You Can Stay Safe at Home and Still Help Avert the Crisis

This is the dilemma of a lifetime. When people weren’t quarantined, all they wanted to do was stay at home and chill. Now that ‘Janata Curfew’ is being observed across the country on Sunday, for their own as well as the collective good, people are feeling the itch to step out. But in all honesty, stepping out and meeting people means making oneself vulnerable to the deadly infection. If you really want to do something meaningful and be of greater use, there is something we have to ask.

While that movie plan might have been canceled and that weekend travel trip might be on hold for now, you can help create awareness around a huge event that takes place annually. World Water Day is here. March 22 is the day when every year, the UN speaks and spreads the word about the need to conserve water, its importance of it, and many organisations and institutions worldwide are a part of it. In India, the Harpic News18 Mission Paani is one of the bigger initiatives that is working towards the same cause.

How about while we all are at home, we take to social media and provide this cause some voice too? On World Water Day, let’s pledge to do all we can from our own homes. After all, it all begins at home and at an individual level. While we are social distancing, let’s embrace the cause and create awareness about the need to conserve and save water.

Even while taking precautionary measures and cleaning up to stay safe from the COVID-19 virus, let’s make sure we are taking care not to waste water and become frivolous about it.

We are not undermining the importance of hygiene at this point, but also pointing out that we might end up doing a lot of collateral harm if we become reckless about the water situation.

Wash your hands for 20 seconds? Definitely. But make sure you turn the tap off while you do it. Wash your face regularly too, but again, with the tap shut. The COVID-19 virus’s only antidote in your hands for now is cleaning your hands. And in the same manner, saving water during this hour of panic is also in your hands.

Make sure that along with the forwards you send about how to stay safe, send out a message that also tells everyone to save water. After all, even that is our responsibility!

Together, let’s try to help each other stay safe, and we aren’t talking only about the pandemic we face. This World Water Day, let’s also preserve the future by conserving water. Log on to https://www.news18.com/mission-paani/ and ‘Take The Pledge’ to do your bit.