REEL Movie Awards 2019: Akshat Ghildial Wins Best Screenplay for Badhaai Ho
Winner Akshat Ghildial was competing with Raj, DK (Stree), Bhavani Iyer, Meghna Gulzar (Raazi), Anurag Kashyap, Vineet Kumar Singh, Mukti Singh, KD Satyam, Ranjan Chandel, Prasoon Mishra (Mukkabaaz), Arijit Biswas, Yogesh Chandekar, Sriram Raghavan, Hemanth M Rao and Pooja Ladha Surti (AndhaDhun) for the coveted honour.
Amit Sharma’s Badhaai Ho won big at the News18 Reel Movie Awards that was held at Mumbai's JW Marriott on Tuesday. Other than winning in several major categories, the hilarious family drama also took home the award for Best Screenplay.
Set in Delhi, Badhaai Ho is the story of an elderly couple (played earnestly by Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta) who gets pregnant and how the rest of the family-- most importantly their grown-up son (played by a terrific Ayushmann Khurrana) --deals with the unusual situation.
In talking about the sexual lives of ageing parents, the film boldly discussed a theme that's rarely been dealt with on celluloid in India before. Badhaai Ho was celebrated not just for its unusual story but also for telling it in such an entertaining way that got the box office rolling, audiences talking and critics sitting up and taking notice.
Starring Khurrana, Rao, Gupta, Sanya Malhotra, Surekha Sikiri and Sheeba Chaddha in pivotal roles, Badhaai Ho was nominated across several major categories at the second edition of News18 Reel Movie Awards, including Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female), Best Film, Best Director, Best Dialogues and Best Supporting Actor (Female).
