02 Review: Nayanthara’s Performance Saves The Film

Nayanthara, who is known as the Lady Superstar of the South film industry, has often left everyone impressed with her performance. Today, her film 02 was released on Disney+ Hotstar and the reviews are out. 02 is a survival drama, which has been helmed by GS Viknesh. The film revolves around the struggles of a single mother to save her son, who suffers from a rare disease cystic fibrosis.

Though Nayanthara and child artist Rithvik’s acting skills are being praised, the end of the film fails to impress the viewers. The twist and turns in the film were a major fault. The starting of the film makes you laugh even in serious scenes. The film has many loopholes and flaws and it’s just Nayanthara’s acting that has saved the film a bit.

The cinematography of the film has also impressed the critics as the survival thriller is mostly shot inside a bus, which creates an illusion of claustrophobic mood.

Nayanthara and Rithvik play mother-son duo in the film and their on-screen chemistry has impressed the critics and audience alike. The film is overall good, however, it has some flaws and loopholes. Despite everything, 02 is surely a one-time watch.

02 has been bankrolled by SR Prakash Babu and SR Prabhu, under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures. Cinematography of 02 has been handled by Tamizh A Azhagan and film’s music has been given by Vishal Chandrasekar.

On the personal front, Nayanthara recently got married to her long-time boyfriend and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan. The newlywed couple is in Kerala, spending quality time with each other.

Nayanthara and Vignesh are expected to resume work after returning from their vacation.



On the work front, Nayanthara will start shooting for Atlee’s Jawan, also starring Shah Rukh Khan.

