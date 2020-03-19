English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

1 Killed in Blaze Opposite Shah Rukh Khan's Home

1 Killed in Blaze Opposite Shah Rukh Khan's Home

A 20-year-old girl was killed and another woman seriously injured in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a residential building opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khans bungalow.

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: March 19, 2020, 12:46 PM IST
Share this:

A 20-year-old girl was killed and another woman seriously injured in a fire that broke out on the top floor of a residential building opposite Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khans bungalow, officials said here on Thursday.

The blaze was noticed on the sixth floor of the six-storied Sea Spring Apartment, opposite SRK's ‘Mannat' Bungalow at Bandra Bandstand, around 7.30 a.m.

Firefighters battled the blaze and retrieved the body of Evana Morrece, who was pronounced dead at a hospital.

A 38-year-old woman, Sifra Jafri, was also rushed to the Bhabha Hospital in a critical state with more than 90 per cent burn injuries.

The cause of the fire, which has been brought under control, is not yet known.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Share this:

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter. Designed for mobile consumption and social distribution. Get your copy here.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story