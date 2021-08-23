1 of 5,850 On Raksha Bandhan, Suhana Posts Photos With Aryan, Abram

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan celebrated Raksha Bandhan on Sunday and shared pictures with her brothers Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan on Instagram. On her Instagram stories, the 21-year-old starkid posted several snaps to shower love on Aryan and AbRam. Wishing Aryan, she shared a throwback picture from last year when the duo was in Dubai for the Indian Premier League (IPL) season. With a “Love uuu” caption for Aryan, she added a heart emoji for her elder brother.

For her younger brother, Suhana put a picture in which she was hugging AbRam. Her puppy eyes emoji for Abram was enough to express love for the eight-year-old. Suhana also shared a throwback picture from 2019 with both Aryan and AbRam, and wrote Raksha Bandhan in Hindi with a heart emoji.

Suhana is the middle child of Shah Rukh and his wife Gauri Khan. She was born on May 22, 2000, and has gained a huge fan following on social media at such a young age. She has more than 2 million followers on Instagram and is known for her fashion statement.

There have been many speculations about her Bollywood debut, but she has remained off the showbiz industry so far. However, several media reports claim that the starkid could finally make her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s next project.

Going by the reports, Zoya is planning to launch Suhana, alongside Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor, and Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. She is reportedly working on an adaptation of the Archies comics for streaming giant Netflix.

Though Suhana is yet to make her feature film debut, she was seen in a short film titled ‘The Grey Part of Blue’ in 2019. The 10-minute-long short is about a couple who are forced to face the realities of their relationship during a two-day road trip.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here