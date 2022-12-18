1 Year of Pushpa: Rashmika Mandanna Thanks DSP for Saami Saami, Posts All Smiles Pic With Allu Arjun

Few films in the history of Indian cinema have created a far-reaching impact that’s even remotely close to the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise. The film’s songs as well as the dialogues became a rage- for celebs and movie lovers worldwide. Allu Arjun’s stellar performance matched impressive characterisation, action sequences, and direction and the musical score was widely received by the audience and the critics. It also piqued the interest of fans as they have been eagerly waiting for the release of Pushpa 2: The Rule. With the action film clocking a year, Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is celebrating the milestone by sharing an all smiles pic with Allu Arjun, and Devi Sri Prasad as she thanked the latter for the track Srivalli.

Rashmika took to Instagram Story this morning and posted a memorable pic with Allu Arjun, Devi Sri Prasad and more as they travelled in a private jet. We see Rashmika looking gorgeous in a black top and beige joggers. We see Allu Arjun in a black sweatshirt and denim pants, as he dons the signature long hair from Pushpa.

Along with the pic, the GoodBye actress wrote, " Thank you for Saami Saami, DSP Sir jiii."

Check the photo here:

Yesterday, Rashmika also shared a collage of shots from the film on her Instagram story.

According to fresh reports, the cast and crew of Pushpa have finally returned from Russia after the grand premiere of their magnum opus and are going to kickstart the shooting for Pushpa 2. Filmmaker Sukumar is determined to make the sequel on a grand scale and with more entertaining factors. As such, in order to entertain the audience to the max, Sukumar would be roping in Ram Charan. The two have previously worked together for Rangasthalam which was a huge blockbuster at the Box Office. Although, the makers haven’t made any official announcements as such regarding Ram Charan’s cameo, the speculations about RRR star sharing screen space with Allu Arjun have successfully managed to amp up the fans.

Pushpa: The Rise was a 2021 Indian Telugu-language action drama which was written and directed by Sukumar. The film depicted the rise of a coolie in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood. Pushpa was produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media. It became an instant blockbuster after its release and broke several records at the box office. In October this year, Allu Arjun also talked about how Pushpa: The Rise was celebrated by everyone across the country.

