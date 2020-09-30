1 Year of SidNaaz: Shehnaaz Gill Uses Sidharth Shukla's Instagram Filter, Actor Drops 'Sweet' Comment

Bigg Boss13 had gained immense popularity for various reasons. But one of the most talked-about things of the BB13 was Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s adorable chemistry and their cute moments in the house grabbed all the limelight.

Recently, Instagram introduced a new filter called 'Sid Hearts' for Sidharth’s fans. Shehnaz shared a video her on Instagram using the same filter and wrote, "Congrats @realsidharthshukla for your very own filter!!! Use this filter like I just did."

Sidharth commented on the post by writing, “Awww thank you @shehnaazgill that is so sweet.”

It's been a year since the premiere of Bigg Boss 13 and even after the show had ended, their fans are still spellbound. Fans of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill, popularly known as SidNaz, are in no mood to leave any stone unturned to make this day more special. They are celebrating this day with chocolates and cakes. They are also pouring love on social media by trending #JabSidNaazMet on twitter.

Taking to social media, Shehnaaz posted the pictures of cakes and chocolates in her Instagram story. She also requested her fans to not to send cakes and gifts as their love are enough for them. A page named Sidnaaz updates shared the screenshots of Shehnaaz’s Instagram story and wished them 100 years of togetherness. The caption of the post reads, “Wish You 100 YEARS #SidNaaz Latest Insta Story of @shehnaazgill #ShehnaazGill @realsidharthshukla #SidharthShukla.”

Another post of the fan page reads, “Latest Insta Story of @shehnaazgill ️ She's So Happy Today. Happy Anniversary to all #SidNaaz Fans @realsidharthshukla #SidharthShukla #ShehnaazGill”

Shehnaaz was last seen in a music album Kurta Pajama crooned by Tony Kakkar. Sidharth is all set to appear in Bigg Boss 14 along with Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan on October 3. A couple of promos featuring him have already been dropped on the internet and fans are super excited for it.