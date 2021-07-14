10 Actors Whose Web Debut Failed to Leave an Impact

The digital medium has gained popularity over the years and now every actor, from TV or film, is looking to step into the web as and when the opportunity turns up. As more and more debuts are made in the medium, we take a look at actors who failed to leave an impact with their underwhelming performance in their first project.

Parth Samthaan

Parth is a popular name in the TV circuit having done lover boy roles. His acting range is quite good and when it was announced that Parth is going to make his web series debut with gangster series Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu, fans were excited. Unfortunately, neither is the show concept nor the treatment is any good. Moreover, Parth’s Mumbaikar lingo seems out of place and the series sank without a trace on arrival. Parth plays the role of a constantly abusing ‘bhai’ which did not go with his polished look.

Shaheer Sheikh

Shaheer was impressive as Arjun in Mahabharata on TV and when he was announced to feature in Paurashpur, viewers were certain that he will leave a lasting impression. However, the royal period drama Paurashpur offers him limited scope due to a restricted role. Furthermore, the web series also leaves a bitter aftertaste.

Emraan Hashmi

Talented actor Emraan Hashmi made his digital debut with Netflix series Bard of Blood in 2020. The series bombed on arrival and Emraan’s part as a secret agent was highly underwhelming. The series and his role in it was a major disappointment.

Divyanka Tripathi

Telly actress Divyanka Tripathi featured in Coldd Lassi Aur Chicken Masala with Rajeev Khandelwal. She plays the role of a single mother and working woman in it but despite having a strong character on her hands, her one-tone performance made it a rather wasted opportunity on web for her.

Sidharth Shukla

One of the most anticipated web series of 2021 was Bold and Beautiful 3, because of Sidharth Shukla. Fans had loved him in Bigg Boss of 2020 as his performance as a theatre director Agastya Rao was highly awaited. However, BBB 3 shows in him a similar light as the Bigg Boss avatar, the rash and impulsive man-child. His performance did not match up to the anticipation and the series failed to leave an impact, more so his web debut.

Abhishek Bachchan

In Breathe 2: Into The Shadows, the writing was sub par when compared to the first outing. Moreover, Abhishek Bachchan’s performance failed to leave an impact beyond the average scripting and treatment of the thriller.

Karisma Kapoor

When Mentalhood was announced with Karishma Kapoor, it was expected that the series will give her the opportunity to make a comeback into acting. However, Karisma’s role of a housewife looks like an extended TV commercial performance with no depth or articulation of the script at hand.

Mouni Roy

In 2020 film London Confidential, Mouni Roy plays a spy. The film is shot during the pandemic but it shows restrain on the level of the script and fails to go beyond the obvious. Mouni or anyone else isn’t doing action in it and is just an underwhelming attempt at fiction spy tale.

Akshaye Khanna

Akshaye Khanna’s acting talent is almost wasted in his one-tone performance in State of Siege: Temple Attack. He looks terribly out of place as a NSG commando in the new movie on web and the thin scripting of his character does no justice to his ability.

Pulkit Samrat

Presented as both a limited series and a film, Taish with Pulkit Samrat is a generic story of revenge with no depth in either characters or performances. It relies on broken characters and their hidden truths to unravel a revenge drama but unfortunately lacks novelty in both the storytelling and treatment.

