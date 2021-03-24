10 Amazing Movies Where Unlikely Friendships Blossomed On-screen

Cinema has forever stayed loyal to the theme of friendship. As we would expect our real-life mates to be, movies have shown some selfless and timeless bonds forming on screen. And you can’t help if a tear gently rolls down your eyes watching emotional moments arising from the most unexpected of places.

Here we are listing down our picks for titles that showcase the purity of friendship:

In the future when producing kids is no longer viable for the environment, child robots are being infused with technology so that they are able to feel and emote just like mortals. However, the human race, as untrustworthy as it is, turns away from its own creation. Now, David, the prototype, must form a bond with Gigolo Joe, a sex robot played by Jude Law, to survive the destruction of their kind. Despite being non-humans, David and Joe’s loyalty to each other is a lesson to be remembered.

Moana has to help her own race survive. But first, she must convince demi-god Maui, voiced by Dwayne Johnson, to give up his fear and ego. Overcoming distrust in humans is hard for Maui but will Moana win him over with her simplicity and grit?

One of the most cherished tales of friendship and love in movies is between the cute little mouse Stuart and his mate George. How a small creature can have a big heart surely makes for a delightful watch for kids and adults alike.

When Rohan (Hrithik Roshan) doesn’t find people his own age nice and accepting, he meets someone not from the Earth. Jadoo, the alien, bestows Rohan with supernatural strength but also makes for a mate whose love and commitment is selfless.

A wandering soul struggling to go into the afterlife meets another soul unwilling to take birth. Their unlikely camaraderie, clash of thoughts and bickering is what makes Soul an endearing watch.

Told from the perspective of toys, whose entire lives have revolved around the attention they receive from a child, the buddy-comedy Toy Story presents us with a wide range of emotions including rejection, envy and most importantly love and affection.

Ever seen a really stubborn old man being friends with a child filled with hope? In Up, this unlikely duo travel together to fulfil their desires and end up being best of pals.

Clint Eastwood plays an intolerable and old war veteran who likes to live on his own terms. Life takes a turn when he finds the nearby family, who is of a different culture and ethnicity, endearing and warm. He sets on a path of revenge when harm comes to his dearest neighbours. Gran Torino has one of the most emotional climax scenes that will make you believe in the strength of friendship and what it means to really sacrifice for the ones you truly love.

An ogre whose best friend is donkey! Shrek and Donkey embark on memorable adventures together but most of all they are willing to walk down the road with each other and that is all friends are needed for sometimes.

Chuck (Tom Hanks) finds himself trapped on an island where his survival is only made possible because of Wilson, a volleyball. Viewers will find a part of Chuck is in Wilson and that is why he is unwilling to leave him behind even when he falls into the ocean and slowly drifts away, leaving Chuck behind, alive.