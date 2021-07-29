10 Big Budget Indian Films to Look Out for

Indian filmmakers are not shying away from investing huge amounts of money into projects that are either bringing in new storytelling formats or use cutting edge technology. This is also ushering in a new wave for Indian cinema which looks to match up to international standards when it comes to budget and presentation. We take a look at some of the promising film projects that have big money riding on them.

Nag Ashwin’s Project K

Nag has managed to bring together Deepika Padukone and Prabhas with megastar Amitabh Bachchan for his ambitious film, tentatively titled Project K. It is a sci-fi film and is speculated to be huge in scale much like every film featuring Prabhas.

SS Rajamouli’s RRR

After helming the mega successful Baahubali franchise, Rajamouli is upping his filmmaking game with another big budget period film, RRR. It will be made in several languages and is believed to have cost several crores of rupees in the making.

Siddharth Anand’s Fighter

Deepika Padukone and Hrithik Roshan are starring in India’s first aerial action franchise Fighter. It is new in concept and treatment and will surely be mounted on a big scale.

Shankar’s Indian 2

Although stalled over several reasons, Indian 2 has been flushed with several crores of rupees already. Factor in Kamal Haasan as lead star and it is sure to cost big money.

Brahmastra- Part I

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s casting aside, Brahmastra is said to be an action-adventure film with superhero influences. It has been shot in various locations across the world and multiple delays have sky rockted the budget already.

Madhu Mantena’s Ramayana

Producer Madhu Mantena recently shared that his mythoverse will be beginning with a Ramayana trilogy for which he said Rs 600 crore budget as per today’s time would be less.

Om Raut’s Adipurush

Om Raut is most famous for making Tanhaji: The Unsung warrior which is one of the most technically strong films till now. His next, Adipurush, is a retelling of Ramayana with Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. Rest assured, the movie is going to be massive in scale.

Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan

Mani Ratnam is getting together some very famous faces together for his ambitious period film Ponniyin Selvan. It is expected to be a one-of-a-kind cinematic experience.

Siddharth Anand’s Pathan

Shah Rukh Khan’s comeback movie Pathan is backed by YRF and directed by Siddharth Anand. It is being filmed abroad and with Deepika Padukone and John Abraham also part of this action outing, the budget will be free falling.

Radha Krishna Kumar’s Radhe Shyam

The pandemic has taken a toll on Radhe Shyam as it took three years to complete the filming. The movie with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde has been shot in several international locations and has been spending money like water.

