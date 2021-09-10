10 Bollywood Movies Announced and Completed During the Covid Pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic has made the film industry more resilient as the cast and crew continue to shoot despite the health scare. They now prepare for the release of their respective films at an opportune moment. We take a look at movies that were announced during the Covid pandemic and have completed shooting as well, as they wait to release and entertain us.

Dhamaka

In November last year, Kartik Aaryan announced Dhamaka, a remake of Korean thriller The Terror Live (2013). Kartik plays a journalist in it and it will release on Netflix. The movie was shot in a bio-bubble, within a month, and awaits its OTT premiere.

Darlings

Alia Bhatt announced her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions in March 2021 and launched the first film under her banner. Darlings was being shot in Mumbai until now with Shefali Shah, Alia, Vijay Verma and Roshan Mathew. Filming wrapped up recently and the film will go into post-production soon.

Blurr

In July earlier this year, Taapsee Pannu launched her production house Outsider Films. Her first film under this banner is Blurr, which is a remake of Spanish film Julia’s Eyes. The movie was filming until recently in Nainital and has now completed shoot and will go into post-production.

Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

In October last year, Ayushmann Khuraana and Vaani Kapoor starrer Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui was announced by director Abhishek Kapoor. The team wrapped the shoot in about 48 days in Chandigarh and it now awaits release.

Anek

After revealing the first look of Ayushmann Khurrana as Joshua from their upcoming collaboration Anek, director Anubhav Sinha completed filming in the following months. Anek is now awaiting release and is one of the highly anticipated films.

Dobaara

Anurag Kashyap’s upcoming directorial Dobaara with actress Taapsee Pannu was announced earlier this year in March. After completing filming in 23 days, it now awaits release.

Good Luck Jerry

Janhvi Kapoor starrer Good Luck Jerry was announced to begin filming in January earlier this year. By March, it completed shoot and went into post-production. Now, it is ready to release.

Cirkus

After delivering blockbuster hit Simmba, Ranveer Singh and Rohit Shetty have collaborated on Cirkus, a comedy film co-starring Pooja Hegde, Johnny Lever, Jacqueline Fernandez and Varun Sharma. It’s final shooting schedule was in March. It is in post-production now.

Badhaai Do

A sequel to Badhaai Ho (2018), Badhaai Do was announced with Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in October 2020. The movie went on floors in January 2021 and completed filming in March. The movie was shot between the first and second wave of Covid.

Bhediya

Varun Dhawan and Kriti Sanon starrer horror-comedy Bhediya, directed by Amar Kaushik, was greenlit in February this year. Despite the Covid scare, the team completed filming in Arunachal Pradesh and it is now in post production stage.

Which of the above films are you most excited about?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here