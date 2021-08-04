10 Comic Actors Who are Making a Comeback on TV

TV is seeing the resurgence of stand up comedy shows and some of the actors who were popular faces in the genre are making their comeback. We take a look at some of these comedians who will be seen on TV screens after a break as they look to tickle our funny bones.

Sudesh Lehri

Sudesh rose to fame with Great India Laughter Challenge and then his chemistry with Krushna Abhishek in Comedy Circus was a huge success. He is great at doing impressions of Bollywood actors and cracking funny one-liners. He will be returning to TV with The Kapil Sharma Show.

Raju Srivastava

Famous comedian Raju Srivastava is back on the screen with his solo show Hanste Raho With Raju Srivastava. Raju has been working in the industry for over 40 years and has entertained fans with his impressive comedy skills.

Sugandha Mishra

Sugandha is one of the most loved female comics in the country. She is widely recognised for her impression of singing legend Lata Mangeshkar. She has made a comeback with Zee Comedy Factory. She last featured in Gangs of Filmistan which did not do well.

Sanket Bhosale

Sanket is known for doing impressions of many actors in the Indian film industry but his mimicry of Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan has been most recognised. After marriage with Sugandha, he will be seen on the show Zee Comedy Factory.

Sidharth Sagar

Sidharth was one of the most loved character actors on Comedy Circus. His pairing with Sudesh Lehri was a huge success. Now, he is featuring in Zee Comedy Factory.

Ali Asgar

Ali has featured in some of the most popular stand up comedy shows like Comedy Circus and Comedy Nights With Kapil. His character of Dadi got hugely popular on Kapil’s celebrity chat show. He will be seen in Zee Comedy Factory.

Dipoo Srivastava

Raju Srivastava’s brother Dipoo will be joining him in the upcoming show Hanste Raho With Raju Srivastava. Dipoo left a lasting impact on viewers with his show Comedy Ka Badshah, Haseega India.

Divyansh Dwivedi

Child actor Divyansh was a fan favourite in Comedy Circus. Grown up now, he will be featuring in Zee Comedy Factory among other veteran comedians.

Gaurav Dubey

Gaurav has featured in a variety of comedy shows, both fiction and non-fiction, and does various characters. He is currently doing Zee Comedy Factory.

Ballraaj

Ballraaj showed his flair for comedy in Comedy Circus where he was paired with various contestants. Now, he will be making a comeback to stand up with Zee Comedy Factory.

