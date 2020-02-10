10 Facts You Must Know Before Tuning Into 92nd Academy Awards

The 92nd annual Academy Awards is getting underway at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

Although Joaquin Phoenix, Renée Zellweger, Brad Pitt and Laura Dern all appear to be all-but-certain locks in the acting categories, there’s still the potential for a history-making upset. Momentum has swung behind Bong Joon Ho’s South Korean thriller “Parasite,” and some believe it has a chance to become the first non-English language film to win best picture.

Such a win would be a watershed moment for the Academy Awards, which has long been content to relegate international films to their own category.

Meanwhile, here are a few facts about the 92nd Academy Awards that may interest the movie buff inside you:

-- The first film from Former US president Barack Obama his and Michelle Obama’s production company, “American Factory,” is favored to win best documentary.

-- This year’s Oscar favorites are largely movies released widely in theaters. They also predominantly feature male characters and come from male directors.

-- Two three-hour epics “The Irishman” and “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood” are in for contention for Best Picture.

-- Sam Mendes' 1917 has no acting nominations despite being Oscars frontrunner.

-- Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite has a chance to become the first non-English language film to win Best Picture.

-- No film in a foreign language has ever won best picture at the Academy Awards.

-- Parasite is the Palme d’Or winner at last year’s Cannes Film Festival and the first foreign language film to win top honors from the Screen Actors Guild Awards.

-- Kobe Bryant, a 2018 Oscar winner for the short “Dear Basketball,” is expected to be included in the ceremony’s In Memoriam segment.

-- Netflix comes into the Oscars with a leading 24 nominations thanks to “The Irishman,” “Marriage Story,” “The Two Popes” and the likely best documentary winner, “American Factory.”

-- Netflix is still seeking its first best picture win. Roma lost to The Green Book in 2019 Oscars race.

