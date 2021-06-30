10 Female Actors Who Have Hosted Crime Shows

Crime shows on TV are a popular thing in the late night slot. In fact, re-runs of such shows keep playing during the day. While male actors mostly hosted such shows in the past due to the explicit content and sensationalism, females too have slowly moved in making the story narration more sensitive and real while highlighting the immense contribution of women in police, crime solving and vigilance. We take a look at female actors who have hosted crime shows in the past.

Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka has hosted popular show Crime Patrol Satark: Women Against Crime. Even though for a short time, she was hailed for bringing freshness to it with her simple style and hosting abilities.

Sapna Chaudhary

Haryanvi actress Sapna co-hosted Mauka-e-Vardaat with Manoj Tiwari and Ravi Kisan. It was very unlike her to host a show like this one but she did an admirable job.

Mona Singh

Mona Singh will be returning to TV to host the new season of Mauka-e-Vardaat. She is expected to bring her years of experience as host and status as popular Tv personality to this new stint.

Sonali Kulkarni

Popular Marathi and Bollywood actress Sonali Kulkarni is currently the host of Crime Patrol: Satark. She is very composed and graceful in narrating incidents of horrific crime.

Sakshi Tanwar

Sakshi brought her calm and composed self as presenter on Crime Patrol season 2. Her still and empathetic tone was relatable and even forced the viewers to rethink on their choices.

Juhi Chawla

Bollywood actress and businesswoman Juhi Chawla appeared as a special presenter in one of the seasons of Crime Patrol. She completely shed her comic image when she took on the stint as a crime how host.

Kritika Kamra

Kritika Kamra hosted the cyber crime show Webbed 2. With her understanding and maturity she alerted viewers of possible avenues of target on online.

Tisca Chopra

Tisca hosted Prayschit - Gunahon Ke Zakhm, where she got a chance to reveal the transformation that criminals go through after or during their prison sentence. She has also hosted Saavdhaan India.

Pooja Gor

Telly actress Pooja Gor has hosted Saavdhaan India. Her simple look and empathetic voices lends genuine nature to the show.

Divya Dutta

Duvya Dutta shared crime alert stories on popular show Saavdhaan India. Her look as a host was admired by the fans.

