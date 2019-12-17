Take the pledge to vote

10 Films Make Shortlist for Oscars’ Best International Film, Gully Boy Fails to Make the Cut

It is the first year the Oscar formerly will be awarded under a new name: best international feature film. The category was previously known as the best foreign language film.

Associated Press

December 17, 2019
Ten international films, including widely acclaimed offerings from South Korea, Spain and Senegal, are on the shortlist of movies vying for Academy Award nominations.

The best international feature shortlist announced Monday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences includes Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite,” Pedro Almodovar’s semi-autobiographical “Pain and Glory” and “Atlantics,” Senegal’s entry from history-making director Mati Diop.

In May, Diop became the first black woman to compete for the top prize at the Cannes Film Festival. That honor went to “Parasite,” while “Atlantics” won the festival’s Grand Prix honor. If “Parasite” or “Atlantics” receive nominations, they would mark the first for South Korea and Senegal, respectively.

It is the first year the Oscar formerly will be awarded under a new name: best international feature film. The category was previously known as the best foreign language film.

The 10 short-listed films are: the Czech Republic’s “The Painted Bird”; Estonia’s “Truth and Justice”; France’s “Les Misérables”; Hungary’s “Those Who Remained”; North Macedonia’s “Honeyland”; Poland’s “Corpus Christi”; Russia’s “Beanpole”; Senegal’s “Atlantics”; South Korea’s “Parasite” and Spain’s “Pain and Glory.”

The shortlist was culled from 91 eligible films.

The film academy announced nine shortlists Monday in categories including best documentary feature, visual effects and original song.

“Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker,” which will be released on Friday, appears on two shortlists for best original score and visual effects. Also on the visual effects shortlist are the blockbuster “Avengers: Endgame” and the upcoming musical “Cats.”

No song from “Cats” made the original song shortlist, but two songs from “The Lion King” did: Elton John’s “Never Too Late” and “Spirit” by Beyoncé.

Nominations for the 92nd annual Academy Awards will be announced on Jan. 13. The Oscars will be held on Feb 9 in Los Angeles.

