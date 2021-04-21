10 Highly-anticipated Indian Web Series with New Seasons to Look Forward to in 2021

At a time when the majority of theatres are shut across the country, OTT platforms are the only source of entertainment for many people stuck at home amid the global pandemic. There are so many popular web series coming back with new seasons in 2021, including The Family Man and Delhi Crime. The two will be followed closely by a bunch of other highly-anticipated series. Here’s a list of the 10 Indian web series with new seasons to look forward to:

The Family Man season 2 was scheduled to premiere in February but its director-writer duo Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK later pushed the series for a summer release this year. The Family Man season one premiered on September 20, 2019, and received rave reviews. In the show, Manoj Bajpayee plays an intelligence officer Srikant Tiwari. The second season will see the actor’s character taking on a bigger and deadlier mission, along with keeping up with a high-pressure job and keeping his country safe, at the same time juggling with his responsibility towards the family. Actors Sharib Hashmi, Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, and Shreya Dhanwanthary will reprise their roles from season one. The second season will mark the digital debut of south star Samantha Akkineni. It will be available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Delhi Crime is a first-of-its-kind gripping true-crime series that delves into investigations undertaken by the Delhi Police. After solving the 2012 Delhi gang rape and murder case that shook the entire nation, Vartika Chaturvedi, played by Shefali Shah, and her team are up for a new challenge. Will Vartika and her team help the public fight their fear? Delhi Crime season 2 will stream on Netflix soon.

After a huge success of Aarya last year, filmmaker Ram Madhvani announced season two of the Sushmita Sen-starrer and said the second installment will see the titular character facing new obstacles. The filming on Aarya season 2 commenced on March 1, 2021, in Jaipur but was halted due to a rise in COVID-19 cases. The post-production will reportedly take around four months. Fans could expect the second season to arrive by the end of 2021. It will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

It’s season 4 of Little Things and six years of Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya’s (Mithila Palkar) togetherness. If seasons one to three were a trilogy that dived deep into the facets of young love, season four explores a new maturing love and the growing pains and adventures that come with it. The season will stream on Netflix soon.

Broken But Beautiful 3, starring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, is expected to release in May on ALTBalaji and ZEE5. The filming for the show is completed. The first two seasons of the show featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi. Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13, will play the role of Agastya in the show, while an upcoming actor Rathee will play Rumi.

Kota Factory revolves around Kota – its students, its people, and its coaching industry. The show depicts this universe through the eyes of Vaibhav, a vulnerable teenager, and Jeetu Bhaiya, a modern-day Dronacharya. The show captures the melancholic life of Indian students who prepare for competitive exams. In this season, will Vaibhav move onto greener pastures, leaving behind Jeetu Bhaiya, his friends, and his love interest? The show, starring Mayur More, Jitendra Kumar, Alam Khan, and Ahsaas Channa, will stream on Netflix soon.

Sunny (Sparsh Shrivastava) and Gudiya (Monika Panwar) have one final chance to avenge their past. As bigger players enter Jamtara, politics tries to control phishing, but phishing ends up controlling politics. The show will be available to stream on Netflix soon.

Starring Rasika Dugal and Purab Kohli, Out Of Love is an Indian adaptation of the British show Doctor Foster. On the first season of the show, Dugal played the role of a physician, Dr. Meera Kapoor, who discovers her husband (Purab Kohli)’s infidelity and struggles to deal with the revelation. The shooting of the second season has already been completed and the new episodes are set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar soon.

The Test Case season two will see Harleen Sethi play an army officer named Major Zoya Ali. The actor will showcase her “strong and fierce” side as she will step into the shoes of an army officer. The release date for The Test case season 2 is not announced yet, but it is confirmed that the show will release in 2021. The teaser is already out and received an overwhelming response from the viewers. It will stream on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.

Dimple (Prajakta Kohli), the genius coder, has lost her app. Rishi (Rohit Saraf), the hopeless romantic, has lost all faith in love. Fate brings this “Mismatched” couple face to face again, as Rishi is forced to step back into the mess he left behind. With their futures at stake, Dimple and Rishi must navigate the rough terrains of frayed friendships, new love interests, broken promises, academic stress, and shocking rivalries in the new season. The show will premiere on Netflix this year.

