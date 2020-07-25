10 Hindi TV Shows That Have Returned With Fresh Episodes After Lockdown

After three months of no shooting across the country, owing to the coronavirus lockdown, the Hindi TV industry is getting back on its two feet slowly and steadily. While some of the shows got terminated during the lockdown due to financial issues, many of the popular show have returned with fresh episodes.

Here are some such shows:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

The show is back after a three-month hiatus. While the viewers loved Shivangi Joshi as Naira, a traditional daughter-in-law, they will now see her stylish and vivacious avatar as Tina. Fresh episodes are being aired on Star Plus from July 13.

Kumkum Bhagya

Kumkum Bhagya features Shabir Ahluwalia, Sriti Jha, Mugdha Chaphekar and Krishna Kaul, and is one of the most popular Balaji soaps airing on Zee TV. Presently, the show revolves around the life of Ranbir (Krishna) and Prachi (Mugdha).

Barrister Babu

Barrister Babu, starring Pravisht Mishra as Anirudh Roy Choudhary and child actor Aurra Bhatnagar as Bondita Das, is a story of a 8-year-old Bondita who is married to Anirudh and how the latter fights with the society for her rights.

Kundali Bhagya

Kundali Bhagya stars Shraddha Arya and Dheeraj Dhoopar in the lead roles, and is yet another popular Balaji soap. The new episodes will unravel the fate of Preeta's (Shraddha) love for Karan (Dheeraj).

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki features Kamya Punjabi, Jigyasa Singh and Simba Nagpal. Virat (Simba) gets to know about Heer's (Jigyasa) real identity and has declined to marry her.

Naagin 4

Ekta Kapoor's supernatural show with Nia Sharma, Rashami Desai and Vijayendra Kumeria in the lead roles, is about to end soon. The ‘biggest secret’ will be revealed that was hidden inside the temple in the final episode. Watch the finale episodes on Colors.

Choti Sarrdaarni

Choti Sarrdaarni stars Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Avinesh Rekhi in the lead roles. Meher (Nimrit Kaur) and Sarab (Avinesh) have welcomed home a baby.

Kasautii Zindagii Kay

Kasautii Zindagii Kay will now see Karan Patel as Rishabh Bajaj instead of Karan Singh Grover, co-starring Aamna Sharif, Parth Samthaan and Erica Fernandes. Komolika (Aamna) doubts Prerna (Erica) and Mr Bajaj's (Karan) marriage in the new episodes on Star Plus.

Pavitra Bhagya

Pavitra Bhagya stars Aneri Vajani as Pranati Mishra, Kunal Jaisingh as Reyansh Khurana and child actor Riva Arora as Jugnu Khurana. Will Pranati reveal the truth about Jugnu to Reyansh? Watch the new episodes on Colors.

Shubharambh

The show having Mahima Makwana and Akshit Sukhija in the lead roles, is also back with fresh episodes on Colors. Rani (Mahima) has lost her memory and forgotten Raja (Akshit). How will Raja manage the situation?