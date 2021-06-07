10 Hindi Web Series That Let Down in Season 2

The Family Man’s second season has premiered on Amazon Prime Video recently. Owing to its loyal fan base, viewers are sharing their experience of binge watching all the nine episodes. However, some are also pointing out that this time around, its a bit lengthy and not up to mark as the first outing. As The Family Man 2 continues to divide the audience, we take a look at Hindi web series whose subsequent seasons were a big let down.

Sacred Games

The Netflix series became a massive hit after its premiere. Memes and appreciation flooded social media for Ganesh Gaitonde (Nawazudding Siddiqui) and Sartaj (Saif Ali Khan). However, fans were underwhelmed with the second season.

Mirzapur

The second season of Mirzapur was a big let down for the fans. Even though the series continues on predicted lines, the thrill of the premiere season was entirely missing.

Abhay

The investigative thriller Abhay had a rounded season one, setting the pace and tone nicely. In the next outing, it fails to bring any excitement or decent villains.

Four More Shots Please

The drama series following four independent women who are opposed to patriarchy received great response when it first premiered. However, its season two was not as well written and performed as the first one.

Gullak

The drama that navigates day-to-day problems of Indian families with humourous twist was a hit on arrival. Unfortunately, season two was on expected lines and nothing better.

Girls Hostel

The TVF series was shifted to Sony LIV for its second season but it did away with its biggest strength that is humour.

Breathe

R Madhavan established the Breathe franchise with his powerful performance, which Abhishek Bachchan could not live up to in season two.

Criminal Justice

Criminal Justice was the perfect adaptation of The Night Of and even more. In the subsequent season, it failed to impress and even Pankaj Tripathi could not save it from spiraling into oblivion.

Out of Love

On arrival, Out of Love was powerful and measured. In season two, it gives way to melodrama and too much back and forth between the two main characters, Akarsh and Meera, makes it a big let down.

Tripling

Tripling’s humour was its biggest appeal in season one. Going forth, makers replace it with drama that does not impress beyond a certain point.

