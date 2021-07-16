10 Important International Filmmakers of Our Generation

Filmmaking has transcended borders and language barriers and in the era of the internet all content is available to everyone and is enjoyed everywhere. We take a look at ten important international movie personalities whose style and approach is distinct. They have left an indelible impression in the history of film business and continue to influence the upcoming generation in many ways.

Wong Kar Wai

One of the most influential filmmakers to ever emerge from Asia, Wong Kar Wai has resisted working in Hollywood. His movies have a unique color tone and mood. His stories deal with isolation in a world of reigning chaos. As Tears Go By, In The Mood for Love, Chunking Express and My Blueberry Nights are some of his best known works that deal with romance and heartbreak in unique ways.

Samira Makhmalbaf

Bringing Iranian stories to the world with nuance, Samira Makhmalbaf is one of the most renowned filmmakers to have worked in the Middle East and an important name of the Iranian new wave of filmmaking. Her stories, although local, have depicted international sensibilities. Her work is associated with use of non-professional actors and a street-level realism. Most importantly, she tells stories of women. The Apple and Blackboards are two of her best works, made before she turned 20.

Gaspar Noé

Argentine filmmaker Gaspar Noé has experimented with styles in his every project. In Irreversible, he narrated the story backwards. Then, in Enter The Void, he made the film look like it was in one-take. In Love, he experimented with aesthetic nudity and in Climax, he turned a dance film into a nightmare. He has always been ahead of his times and his films are characterised by use of realistic violence and a distinct cinematography and music style.

Bong Joon Ho

Although he is making important films in the East since long, Bong Joon Ho finally caught international eye for Oscar winning Parasite that is a social satire in its most raw form. His other important movies are monster film The Host, sci-fi story Snowpiercer and investigative thriller Memories of Murder. A director whose works are for all.

Thomas Vinterberg

Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg is getting all the appreciation for Another Round, which celebrates alcohol drinking. However, his other important works are It’s All Bout Love, The Celebration and When a Man Comes Home. He has made films on a wide ranging issues from sexual violence to a period drama. His films are a realistic retelling of society’s issues and are characterised by use of no visual or special effects.

Alejandro González Iñárritu

Mexico born Iñárritu is most famous for his death trilogy- Amores perros, 21 Grams and Babel. The intertwining of different stories is a filmmaking tool he used with finesse in his early works. His movies are characterised by inwards journey of a character and how it moulds the world around him/her. His style is also to deal with the unpredictability of life. His handful of projects have made him a film icon internationally.

Hayao Miyazaki

Japanese anime director Hayao Miyazaki is one of the biggest filmmakers around the world. He has single handedly put anime on the world map. A co-founder of Studio Ghibli, his works in animation have attained cult status internationally. Princess Mononoke, Spirited Away and Howl’s Moving Castle are some of his must watch films for both style and substance.

Guillermo del Toro

Arguably Mexico’s most famous name in filmmaking, Guillermo del Toro is a cinema legend, known for his works like Pan’s Labyrinth, La Hora Marcada and The Devil’s Backbone. His works range from comic book adaptations like The Blade and Hell Boy to love story like The Shape of Water and sci-fi action film Pacific Rim. He has contributed significantly to special and make up effects in horror and fantasy films.

James Wan

Australia’s James Wan has moved to Hollywood. His first film series Saw is still a cult in horror-thriller genre. He has extensively worked in horror films like The Conjuring universe and Insidious series. He also directed the big budget DC film Aquaman and will be returning for its sequel as well.

Denis Villeneuve

Villeneuve is Canada’s most important filmmaker who has become more and more mainstream with time. Enemy, Sicario and Prisoners are some of his most famous works in Hollywood. He has now taken a liking for sci-fi, with movies like Arrival, Dune and Blade Runner 2049. His productions are lavish and use ‘hero figures’. His movies have raked in heavy money at the international box office.

