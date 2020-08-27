10 Key Revelations Made by Rhea Chakraborty in Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case

Rhea Chakraborty has been in the centre of controversies and theories related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death since June 2020. The actress has finally opened up to the media, responding to all allegations and answering all questions aimed at her.

From the status of Sushant's mental health, to the nepotism debate and the money laundering allegations, Rhea has presented her side of the story in a long interview with Aaj Tak. She also talked about how her relationship with Sushant began, and how it ended right before the actor's death.

Here are the 10 key revelations Rhea made during the interview:

* We met at the YRF gym around 2013. We were friends, we used to talk. In 2015, we met at Rohini Iyer's party. He said he fell in love in a day, I needed some time... Mujhe ek chhota Sushant chahiye tha.

* June 2-3 he started asking me to leave. I was also unwell, I was getting anxiety attacks. On June 8, I had a therapy session, and I didn't want to do it at my parents' place because I didn't want them to see me like this. Sushant told me to leave before the therapy. His sister was coming over, he insisted that I leave before she arrives.

* Mahesh Bhatt is like a father figure to me. He calls me child, I call him sir. I was taking advice from him. He asked me to think about my parents.

* Sometimes he was fine, sometimes he was sick. It was diagnosed as bipolar disorder. After the Europe trip I found out that Sushant had had a depressive phase in 2013, when he had consulted a psychiatrist. At times, he had anxiety attacks.

* Showik (her brother) and Sushant ke beech mein kaafi prem thaa. Three of us were equal partners in a company called called Rhealityx. To register that company the three partners had to transfer Rs 33000 from each of their bank accounts. Zero rupees have been transferred from Sushant's accounts to mine or my family.

* My relations with his family wasn't good. His sister Priyanka, in a drunk state, tried to touch me inappropriately, I had told Sushant.

* On June 9, I got last message from Sushant, ‘How are you my Bebu?’ I thought he didn't want me anymore so I blocked him on the 9th. He also texted my brother how Rhea was but he never said Rhea come back despite what happened on 8th. That's what shocked me.

* Since he was suffering from depression, I used to ask him ‘tum kabhi aisa (suicide) toh nahi karoge’ and he used to say ‘no, I will not.’ Yes, he used to talk about existential crisis but never about this.

* Kedarnath to Sonchiriya, his films were very good but he wasn't given his due. He also felt that even if he did another hit film, it wouldn't matter, he won't get his due. He wanted to move to Coorg. The #MeToo allegation also haunted him.

* Sushant took his own medicines, we would occasionally pass it to him. If your partner is suffering from any illness, what's the natural thing to do? To ask him to take medicines. That's what I did.