10 Most Dramatic Moments of Bigg Boss 14 that Made Headlines

Things might have changed around the world post Covid-19, but the drama and tension inside the Bigg Boss house has remained the same. Despite all the talk of low TRPs and recycling contestants, this season provided followers with several high points that generated quite a buzz. Ahead if the season's grand finale, let’s look at some of them.

Nikki Tamboli's rain dance with Sidharth Shukla

In the earlier episodes, freshers were seen trying their best to impress the Toofani Seniors in the house. In one episode, Rubina Dilaik, Jasmin Bhasin, Pavitra Punia and Nikki Tamboli were seen enjoying a hot rain dance with Sidharth Shukla. Nikki grabbed eyeballs for her sizzling chemistry with Sidharth.

Salman Khan cried

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes always pack in the most drama when host Salman Khan makes an appearance. The host can give competition to any contestant in taking the drama up several notches. When contestant Jasmin Bhasin got evicted, the moment was so overwhelming for every contestant, including Jasmin's close friend Aly Goni, that even Salman couldn't hold back his tears.

Salman Khan made Rakhi Sawant's bed

Last year, we saw Salman enter the house to clean it himself in order to set an example for inmates who had been ignoring their duties. This season, Nikki Tamboli, who was assigned the task of making beds in the bedroom, refused to make Rakhi Sawant's bed. Salman entered the house in a mask and walked straight up to the bedroom to make Rakhi's bed. He wrapped up her blanket, arranged items lying on it. While Nikki watched him in astonishment, an embarrassed Rakhi asks him not to do it from the other side of the glass wall.

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love

Every season gives us a fresh pair of love birds. This year, Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia fell in love with each other. Initially, both of them indulged in several fights, however, they gradually developed a soft corner for each other. Eijaz has also said that if all goes well then both of them might get married this year. While addressing his relationship with Pavitra, Eijaz told The Times of India, "There is no better place to realise the reality of a person than the BB house. She is the most caring person I know.”

Rakhi Sawant unabashedly hit on and Abhinav Shukla

Rakhi makes sure she creates the maximum drama wherever she goes. In Bigg Boss 14, she decided she likes Abhinav Shukla, and proceeded to openly hit on him despite his wife Rubina Dilaik staying with them in the same house. This clearly made the couple uncomfortable, but nothing could deter Rakhi. She even told a furious Rubina when she confronted her over the same, "Abhinav is your husband at home, but here he is a contestant."

Rakhi transformed into a ghost

One of the most entertaining episodes was when Rakhi dressed up as a ‘chudail’ during a captaincy task. She took the role to another level altogether. The Bigg Boss house was converted into a haveli haunted by Rahul Mahajan's first wife Julie (Rakhi). While distracting everyone with her antics, she ends up tearing Rahul Mahajan's dhoti, making everyone upset.

Vikas Gupta's emotional breakdown

Contestant Vikas Gupta was seen sharing his personal life issues in front of other housemates. He talked about the issues with his own family, brother and mother. He also revealed that he was under debts amounting to Rs 1.8 crore. Vikas also shocked netizens after he revealed that he was in a relationship with someone for “a year-and-a-half before he came into the show (Bigg Boss).” He claimed that he has not named this person but will now tell all about him. It was instantly speculated that the guy in question was Priyank Sharma as during the lockdown Vikas had come out as bisexual and claimed that he dated Parth Samthaan and was in a relationship with Priyank Sharma for more than a year. He also alleged that he and Priyank stayed together and also did a web show, in which the latter gave him a tough time.

Kavita Kaushik's voluntary exit

Kavita Kaushik seemed to have a spat with almost everyone and was also criticized by Salman on the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes. Kavita got into a brawl with Eijaz and addressed him as, 'ehsaan faramosh' after reminding him that she had made chicken for him during the lockdown. Kavita even had a verbal spat with Abhinav and Rubina stating that she knew his secrets hinting at a 'friends with benefits' equation between her and Abhinav. After a nasty, ugly fight, she walked out of the show.

Rahul Vaidya's proposal to Disha Parmar

On the eve of Disha Parmar's birthday, Rahul opened his heart out and proposed to his lady love. What was more romantic than this was Disha's answer. On Valentine's Day special episode, Disha made a surprise visit to the Bigg Boss house and declared her love for Rahul.

Jasmin Bhasin's brawl with Rahul Vaidya

Jasmin went on to become one of the contestants who could cry at the drop of a hat. During the World Tour Task, Rahul managed to make Jasmin get off a vehicle. She broke down right after and went on to accuse Rahul of physical intimidation. But Rahul told inmates that he had already warned Jasmin that he is going to play tough in the house. During the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, Salman sided with Rahul.