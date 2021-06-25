10 New Female Superheroes in Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe

Hollywood films are incorporating more and more female actresses to take on the role of superheroes. In the upcoming Eternals film, there are as many as five female heroes as Earth’s saviours who will fight alongside the male stars. We take a look at the best female superheroes in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and DC Extended Universe (DCEU) who will get your hearts racing.

Sersi in Etrenals

Sersi, played by Jemma Chan, is the Eternal with an affinity for humanity. Sersi has the ability to manipulate matter.

Yelena Belova in Black Widow

Yelena, played by Florence Pugh, will be taking over the baton of Black Widow from Scarlett Johansson’s Natasha Romanoff. This will also propel a new female storyline in the MCU.

Thena in Eternals

Played by Angelina Jolie, Thena is a fierce warrior more comfortable in battle than any other place, she has the ability to use cosmic energy to form any handheld weapon she can think of.

Kate Bishop in Hawkeye

Kate Bishop will appear in the upcoming Hawkeye series. She will train under Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and take forward his legacy. She is a highly skilled archer, fencer, swordswoman, martial artist, boxer and also trained in other forms of combat.

Hespera in Shazam 2

The first look of Helen Mirren in costume as Hespera, the daughter of Atlas, was recently revealed in new Shazam 2 set photos. This role is said to be that of a villain.

Ajak in Eternals

Played by Salma Hayek, Ajak is the spiritual leader of the Eternals. Her wisdom has helped guide the team since they arrived here from their home planet to help defend humanity. In the comic book, this role was attributed to a male actor but has been changed for the movie.

Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder

Natalie Portman, who plays Jane Foster in Thor franchise, will be donning the superhero suit in the fourth film and become Mighty Thor. She bulked up for the movie and some set pics have revealed her awesome physique for the role.

Shuri in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

The new Black Panther film will reportedly be led by Shuri (Letitia Wright). Even though her character as a tech savvy youngster has been already revealed, she may become a more pro active part of the superhero world.

Ratcatcher 2 in The Suicide Squad

Ratcatcher 2, played by relative newcomer Daniela Melchior, is one of two new characters completely dreamed up by James Gunn for The Suicide Squad. Her abilities include controlling rats and communicating with them.

Supergirl in The Flash

The upcoming The Flash movie will introduce Supergirl, played by Sasha Calle. Supergirl has super strength and super speed. She can also fly, manifest wings of fire and project fire vision.

