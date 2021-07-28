10 New Original Series and 4 Sequels to Look Forward to on Disney+ Hotstar

Disney+ Hotstar has announced its new line-up of original content - shows and movies, to keep viewers across India hooked. Viewers will be able to enjoy a host of new and returning seasons of Hotstar Specials series comprising the best of talent from the industry, high-quality production and experimental formats. The platform is roping in talent powerhouses including Ajay Devgn, Sushmita Sen, Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kapoor, Pratik Gandhi, Kirti Kulhari, Shabana Azmi, Shefali Shah, Richa Chadha; as well as superstars from the south like Sathyaraj, Sarath Kumar, Siddharth.

Award-winning directors and showrunners including Nikkhil Advani, Neeraj Pandey, Ram Madhvani, Vipul Shah, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Habib Faisal, Nagesh Nagesh Kukunoor, Rajesh Mapuskar, Siddharth Kumar Tewary, Mitakshara Kumar, Vikrant Pawar will tell captivating stories across genres that strike a chord across all emotions for viewers across India.

Here’s a list of the upcoming titles to look forward to on the platform.

New series:

1. Period-action drama magnum opus series The Empire helmed by Nikkhil Advani and starring Kunal Kapoor, Dino Morea and Shabana Azmi.

2. Crime-drama series Rudra – The Edge of Darkness which marks the digital debut of megastar Ajay Devgn, and Esha Deol.

3. Medical drama Human starring Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari

4. Murder mystery Six Suspects starring Pratik Gandhi, Richa Chadha, Ashutosh Rana

5. Tech-thriller Escaype Live starring Siddharth, Javed Jaffrey, Ritvik Sahore

6. Supernatural thriller Fear 1.0 starring Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla and Rajesh Tailang

7. Crime drama Gharshana starring Naveen Chandra, Sarath Kumar and Jagapathi Babu

8. Family drama My Perfect Husband starring Sathyaraj

9. Mystery thriller Family Matters starring Murali Sharma, Nandu, Akshara Gowda and Sonia Agarwal

10. Romantic comedy Those Pricey Thakur Girls starring Akshay Oberoi, Saher Bamba, Raj Babbar and Poonam Dhillon

Sequels:

1. Political drama City of Dreams (Season 2) starring Priya Bapat, Atul Kulkarni, Eijaz Khan, Sachin Pilgaonkar

2. Highly-anticipated second season of Aarya featuring Sushmita Sen.

3. Crime-drama series, Criminal Justice (Season 3) starring Pankaj Tripathi

4. Espionage thriller Special Ops 1.5 starring Kay Kay Menon

New movies:

1. War-epic Bhuj: The Pride of India starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjay Dutt, Nora Fatehi

2. Horror comedy Bhoot Police starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Yami Gautam

Viewers can also catch the live animation series The Legend of Hanuman (Season 2) with voice by Sharad Kelkar and the dance reality series Dance+ with Remo D’souza on the platform.

