10 Points in J&K Film Policy 2021 to Transform Into Most Preferred Film Shooting Destination

Jammu & Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha launched the Jammu & Kashmir’s Film Policy-2021 on Thursday in Srinagar, August 5, on the anniversary of abrogation of Article 370 and 35A. The star-studded evening witnessed the presence of Bollywood actor Aamir Khan and filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, among others. At the launch, Lt Governor Manoj Sinha said, “New Film Policy will transform J&K into most preferred film shooting destination, reviving J&K’s halcyon days of being a cinematographer’s delight".

“I invite filmmakers from across the world to come to J&K & capture its pristine beauty through their lens. Also avail myriad fiscal & non-fiscal incentives, world-class facilities offered by J&K government”, said Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.

We’ve listed 10 points from the J&K Film Policy 2021 for ease of understanding:

1. A simple process for grant of permissions through a single-window mechanism to the production houses for film making in Jammu & Kashmir.

2. The single-window mechanism shall be headed by the Chairman, Jammu and Kashmir Film Development Council (JKFDC). Film makers shall have to apply online through the J&K Single Window portal jkfilm.jk.gov.in

3. The chairman shall grant approval/rejection/approval with conditions to the film makers within shortest possible time (2 to 4 weeks of filing of complete application on the single window portal). A complete directory of all the locations available for shooting in J&K shall be hosted on the Single Window Portal to facilitate the film makers.

4. The final permission so accorded shall contain the details of Nodal Administrative Officer and Nodal Security Officer. Nodal Security Officer shall be an officer from the Police Department, who shall be responsible for facilitating the film shooting in matters related to security and police. Appropriate security and safety arrangements would be made free of cost to enable the filmmakers to complete shooting.

5. J&K film policy offers subsidy for shooting first, second and third film, subsidy for film produced by award-winning producer director, subsidy for TV shows, web series, original shows of OTT and documentary. If the filmmaker is giving work opportunity to the local artists of J&K, then an additional subsidy shall be provided. This additional subsidy shall be a maximum of Rs. 50 lakh for a film with cast of minimum 5 Primary local artists of J&K

6. The films produced, to patronize the feeling of “One Nation, Best Nation” (Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat), and on certain other themes as decided by JKFDC, will also be given subsidy. Government of Jammu & Kashmir will also contact film makers and eminent film personalities to act as Brand Ambassadors of Jammu & Kashmir for film tourism in the UT

7. Producers and their crew will have priority booking privilege in getting accommodation. The Government of Jammu & Kashmir will facilitate the providing of airstrips and its air resources for outdoor shooting of the film in the UT at such rates as may be fixed by JKFDC, through the mechanism of Single Window Clearance

8. These incentives are for 5 years. After the 5th year the Jammu & Kashmir Film Development Council will decide whether to continue with the incentives or not.

9. The Government of Jammu & Kashmir will promote the setting up of film studios and processing labs, until a fully active film city is established in Jammu & Kashmir.

10. The Government of Jammu & Kashmir shall encourage and incentivize owners to reopen closed cinema halls. The Government of J&K shall encourage the owners of the existing Cinema Halls to create modern amenities by way of various incentives. All the incentives to such Units shall be governed under the provisions of J&K Industrial Policy 2021

